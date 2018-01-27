Experience the unique winter scenery of Bryce Canyon at 33rd annual ‘Bryce Canyon Winter Festival’

Guests enjoy ice skating on an outdoor rink at Ruby's Inn, Bryce Canyon City, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Ruby's Inn, St. George News

BRYCE CANYON CITY — Ruby’s Inn is set to host its 33rd annual “Bryce Canyon Winter Festival,” which will be held Presidents Day weekend, Feb. 17-19. The event will feature several free and paid family-friendly clinics, demos, tours and activities, including a balloon glow after dark – an activity that was introduced at last year’s festival.

“One reason we hold the Winter Festival is to provide opportunities for visitors to enjoy the beautiful winterland of Bryce Canyon country,” Deanna Moore, Winter Festival director at Ruby’s Inn, said. “The festival is a great yearly tradition that has seen a lot of success – it not only gives our guests dozens of great activities to participate in, but also showcases the unique winter scenery of Bryce Canyon.”

Some of the outdoor activities included in the three-day festival schedule are cross-country ski tours, archery clinics, snowshoe tours and ski clinics.

In addition, the festival highlights several indoor activities for those looking to stay out of the cold. These activities include photography clinics, dance instruction, pottery making, a photo contest, crafts for kids, kayaking demos, watercolor painting, cookie decorating, family history clinics and more.

“We want everyone who attends to feel like they have plenty to do,” Moore said. “The various activities ensure that kids, teenagers and adults will all be entertained.”

Aside from the activities available at the Winter Festival, Ruby’s Inn also provides additional adventures that are available all winter long. These activities include outdoor ice skating, horse-drawn sleigh rides, horseback riding and cross-country skiing.

Depending on weather conditions, events at the Winter Festival are subject to change; however, the event will still be held regardless of snow levels.

“We’ve had several people ask if we are still having the festival with the low amount of snow, but I tell them that 90 percent of our activities are not dependent on weather, so plan on coming.” Moore said.

Fore more information or to sign up for competitions visit the Winter Festival webpage or call 1-866-866-6616.

About Ruby’s Inn

Since 1916, Ruby’s Inn has been making it easy for visitors from around the world to experience the epic scenery of Bryce Canyon National Park, according to a media statement. Ruby’s Inn is located at the entrance to the park and offers the closest lodging with everything from luxury hotel rooms to RV parks and campgrounds.

Ruby’s Inn is open year-round and has exclusive access to canyon overlooks for horseback riding, ATV riding, horse-drawn sleigh rides and snowshoeing.

The Ebenezer’s Barn & Grill entertains crowds nightly from April through October with a Western dinner show and cowboy grub. The general store provides fuel, groceries, camping gear, clothing and souvenirs. To plan your vacation, visit Ruby’s Inn’s website or call 1-866-866-6616.

