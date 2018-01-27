Warning: Scammers use fake Netflix emails to steal customer information

Remote with Netflix button | iStock Editorial, Getty Images Plus, St. George News.

ST. GEORGE — The Netflix phishing scam is back for another round with fraudulent emails being sent to subscribers advising of a problem with their payment information, but the only problem is that the emails are fake.

Netflix, with more than 55 million subscribers in the U.S., is the target of a scam that involves brandjacking, a tactic used with increasing frequency in phishing scams that entails sending an email designed to look like it’s coming from a well-known institution in order to capture consumers’ credit card information, according to a recent release by Consumer Affairs.

According to the report, the email appears to have come from the streaming video giant, claiming that the user’s account has been disabled due to out-of-date payment information that must be updated before the account can be reactivated.

Once the user clicks on the link in the email, they are taken to a link that prompts them to enter their new payment information – a link that is managed by scammers who then steal the subscribers’ payment information for future charges and identity theft.

After they have provided their information on the fraudulent website, the link then redirects customers to the actual Netflix homepage.

The scammers also make off with the monthly payment posted on the fake site.

“This scam is dangerous because so many people who are receiving this email are Netflix customers,” Mark Huffman from Consumer Affairs said, “Their first response may be to click the button and provide the requested information.”

A similar attack in January 2017 also used phishing emails to obtain subscriber information.

Read more: Warning: Don’t be scammed by Netflix email

Netflix urges users to never enter login or financial details, not to click on any links or open attachments and not to reply back to the communication. Instead, go to the company’s actual website by typing the netflix.com URL into the browser and then sign in and update account information from there.

Netflix account security tips:

Use a password unique to Netflix, and change it periodically.

Be aware of possible phishing attempts – Netflix will never ask for the following via email: payment information, social security number or the account password.

Use computer security to prevent malware and viruses.

Report fraudulent or suspicious activity to Netflix immediately.

Always sign out of unused devices, and if the device cannot be accessed, users can sign out devices through your account.

The Federal Trade Commission warns that scammers also use phishing emails to get access to an individual’s computer or network then install programs like ransomware that can lock them out of important files on the computer.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews