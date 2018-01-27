LaVoy Finicum’s family sues government over his death at Oregon standoff

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The family of Robert “LaVoy” Finicum, a Cane Beds, Arizona, rancher who was killed by police during the armed occupation of a national wildlife refuge in Oregon alleged in a U.S. lawsuit Friday that he was “deliberately executed by a preplanned government ambush.”
The wrongful-death lawsuit filed in Portland on the second anniversary of Finicum’s death seeks at least $5 million in damages for his widow and each of their 12 children. The United States is listed as a defendant, along with the FBI, Oregon State Police, Gov. Kate Brown and others.
FBI spokeswoman Beth Anne Steele said the agency does not comment on pending litigation. Representatives for the governor and state police did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
Finicum served as a spokesman for the armed group led by Ammon and Ryan Bundy that occupied the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in 2016 to oppose federal control of land in the U.S. West and the imprisonment of two ranchers.
Investigators determined that state troopers were justified in shooting Finicum three times in the back after he exited his vehicle at a police roadblock, put his hands in the air and then reached toward a handgun in his inner jacket pocket.
The investigation also found that an FBI agent at the scene failed to disclose that he fired two rounds that missed Finicum. The agent, W. Joseph Astarita, has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of making false statements and obstruction of justice. He is listed as a defendant in the lawsuit.
The complaint compares the shooting of a Finicum to the high-profile shooting of a North Korean defector in November 2017. It notes that the North Korean man survived and made it across the border to a friendlier government on the other side.
“The story was captivating, because in the American psyche, the idea of being shot in the back by your own government for trying to cross a border is unthinkable,” the lawsuit said.
It claims Finicum was shot “assassination style” while trying to cross from Harney County into Grant County for a meeting with a sheriff who was sympathetic to the ranchers’ cause.
Dozens of people took over the remote refuge in southeastern Oregon from Jan. 2 to Feb. 11, 2016. They were allowed to come and go for several weeks as authorities tried to avoid bloodshed seen in past standoffs at Waco, Texas, and Ruby Ridge, Idaho.
But authorities moved in Jan. 26 when key standoff leaders left the refuge for a community meeting in neighboring Grant County, pulling over two vehicles and arresting the occupiers inside.
Finicum, 54, was driving one vehicle. Video taken by a passenger showed the occupants panicking after authorities stopped the truck. With his window rolled down, Finicum shouted at officers: “Shoot me, just shoot me! Put the bullet through me.” Finicum then sped off, coming to a roadblock and plowing into a snowbank.
The complaint says more than a dozen current and former Arizona officials wrote a letter to Oregon’s governor, asking her to conduct a more transparent investigation into what happened next.
“Defendant has refused,” according to the lawsuit.
Written by STEVEN DUBOIS, Associated Press
Finicum was an idiot who got what was coming to him. HIS family and estate should be the one facing a lawsuit.
This sounds like a slam dunk to me. What is up with this Governer’s CYA statement in assuming that a more “transparent investigation” would have anything to do with the defense. Especially in light of the fact that her officer opened fire (which would have in my mind justified the defendant to act in self defence) had the officer not shot him in the back. It sounds like these “occupiers “ were attempting to flee the reservation, so to speak, and live off the grid. It’s difficult for me to not draw somewhat of a comparison to Wako in the realization that they were kind of fortunate to have only 1 casualty. (Not that assasination is ever acceptable) The narrative involving an armed occupation/ vs. experienced cattle ranchers/hunters who would have known better than to head into a wildlife reserve to “camp” without taking a gun. Sounds like they had no intention of an altercation with anything other than a possible alpha male or moose or something. Living off the land long term doesn’t just equate to nuts and berries.
Good luck to the Finicum family. On a separate note, good luck to the officer facing criminal charges. On either account $5 mil would sure put a lot of distance on the relevance of this case, which I’m sure is the number one priority of the state officials right now.
Virtually everything you wrote is nonsense. Your understanding of the law and your command of the English language are staggeringly poor.
I agree with you 100%, and would like to add that our taxpayers dollars
can pay for way more than the finkiums can afford, the government
could tie up the finkiums in court for decades if they want.
Thats not what I pay my taxes for???
In reference to the last paragraph, shouldn’t the governer have judicial power over the sheriffs office, or is this something that should fall solely on the police agency? It makes Oregon state leaders sound unreliable to a scary degree if the only statement she can release is obviously a statement released in an effort to stonewall any accountability.
The last paragraph and final quote are about and from the Finicum family lawsuit, not the Governor. They are claiming the state to conduct a transparent investigation to the family’s standards.
I wish articles like this used technology to embed the documents into the text. It would be nice not to have to constantly do the searches ourselves.
From the description the family has an uphill battle given the findings of the investigation into the shooting. Claims like “assassination style” don’t help.
They get their rightful day in court. Will be an interesting to case to follow.