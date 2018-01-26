Sept. 30, 2001 – Jan. 20, 2018

William Matthew Day Peranen passed away Jan. 20, 2018. Matt was born Sept. 30, 2001, in St. George, Utah.

Matt is survived by his mother Billie D. Peranen, father Damon L. Coleman, biological father Jason J. Day, twin sisters Amanda D. and Jazźmin D. Coleman and little brother Tristan S. Coleman.

Matt attended Pine View High School worked at Costa Vida restaurant. He loved working out at Vasa Fitness. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends and cousins. Playing video games, making music videos and if ever anyone was down he would always be your favorite clown.

He was preceded in death by his grandpa William M. Peranen, great-grandpa Donald A. Best, great aunt Charity J. Garcia and his uncle Bob’s dog Rusty.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 3, at 2 p.m. at Cotton Acres LDS Chapel, 2583 East 350 North St. George, Utah.

A viewing will be held prior to services at the church from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Interment will be at Ivins City Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary, 435-986-4222.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Pine View Mortuary online.