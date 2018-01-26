Teens involved in SUV rollover at Quail Creek

The aftermath of a rollover accident involving four teens who rode in a 1997 Chevy Blazer. The driver over-corrected when veering off the side of the road, sending the SUV into a flip. The teens were wearing seat belts and experienced minor injuries, Quail Creek State Park, Utah, Jan 26, 2018 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

QUAIL CREEK STATE PARK – An outing to choose a location for a photo shoot connected to a high school dance took an over-corrected turn for the worst when an SUV full of teens rolled near Quail Creek reservoir Friday afternoon.

Around 4:40 p.m., on 5300 West, the road that follows along Quail Creek’s western shore, a green 1997 Chevy Blazer SUV carrying four teens – two boys and two girls ages 18 and under – rolled when the driver started to veer off a side of the road and over-corrected, Hurricane City Police officer Ken Thompson said.

The over-correction led to a rollover that smashed a part of the SUV’s roof inward while also flipping it back on its tires.

The two girls were taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, Thompson said. At the scene, one of the boys had a cut on the side of this head, but declined medical transport.

All of the teens were wearing seat belts, Thompson said.

No citations were issued.

Personnel from the Hurricane City Police, Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Utah State Parks responded to the scene.

This report is based on statements from emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

