Ex-Washington City planning commissioner pleads guilty, sentenced for tax evasion

ST. GEORGE — A former Washington City Planning Commissioner pleaded guilty Monday to attempted failure to file a state tax return.

Donn Sterling Williams, 54, was ordered by the court to pay the state $20,000 in restitution – $14,844 with his plea and an additional $5,156 during his three-year probation, Utah State Tax Commission spokesman Charlie Roberts said Friday.

“Williams was also ordered to complete 50 hours of community service,” Roberts said. “In addition, the judge ordered him to timely file state and federal tax returns.”

The case was investigated by agents of the Tax Commission’s Criminal Investigation Unit and prosecuted by the Utah Attorney General’s Office.

Williams was initially charged in 2016 with five second-degree felony counts of tax evasion and five third-degree felony counts of failing to render a proper tax return. As part of his plea agreement, the charges were reduced to a single class A misdemeanor.

The charges stem from Williams’ failure to file and pay state income taxes between 2010 and 2015 despite receiving numerous notifications from the Tax Commission, Roberts previously said.

Williams’ tax deficiency was $13,039 with an additional $13,039 due in interest and penalties for a total owing of $26,794, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Special Agent Greg Knight in Utah’s 3rd District Court.

“Williams admitted to me that he received tax notices in the mail at his residence but that he ‘disagreed with their wording,’” Knight wrote in the affidavit. “Williams also admitted to me that he has never filed a tax return.”

