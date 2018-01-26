Seminar offers free income tax assistance

Stock image courtesy of VITA program, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — As January draws to a close, most taxpayers have received their annual W-2 statements and may have started thinking about doing their income taxes.

However, the recent overhaul of the federal tax code has left many wondering about how the changes may affect them and their income taxes.

Fortunately, help is available. In recognition of Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day Saturday, the regional Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is offering a free tax preparation seminar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dixie State University’s Udvar-Hazy School of Business building.

Michael Day, VITA’s regional coordinator for Southern Utah, says the tax assistance program, which is sponsored by the Internal Revenue Service, is designed to provide assistance filing federal income taxes to low-to-moderate income families (those making less than $54,000 annually), in addition to those who are elderly or disabled.

Those who bring their documents to the preparation seminar will get qualified professional help from volunteer assistants.

“Every volunteer is IRS-certified to the advanced level,” Day said.

For best results, VITA offers the following checklist of what to bring to the seminar:

Photo identification (for you and your spouse, if filing jointly).

Social Security card or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) for yourself, your spouse and each person to be claimed on your return.

Birth dates for every person on the return.

W-2 forms for all jobs held in 2017.

All 1099 forms, including income received from unemployment (1099-G), social security (1099-SSA), pension payments (1099- R), bank account interest (1099-INT) and dividends (1099-DIV).

Form 1095 with health insurance information and/or health insurance exemption certificate.

A list of who on your tax return had health insurance for 2017 and for which months they were covered.

Record of tuition payments (1098-T), student loan interest paid (1098-E), plus receipts for post-secondary materials and books.

If you paid for childcare, bring total expenses and name, address, and tax ID number of provider(s).

Mortgage interest statement and property tax receipts if you own a home.

Anything else that says “This is important for your taxes.”

A copy of last year’s tax return (not necessary, but helpful).

If you’re married filing jointly, you’ll also need to bring your spouse to sign your tax documents.

Your checkbook, in order to see the routing and account number for direct deposit. This will help you get your refund faster!

Event details

What: Free tax preparation event sponsored by VITA.

When: Saturday, Jan. 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: DSU’s Udvar-Hazy School of Business building, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.

Cost: Free.

Details: For more information, contact Michael Day at 435-674-5757 , x103.

