While Herbert undergoes surgery, acting Gov. Spencer Cox declares Fairview to be Utah’s capital

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox and Gov. Gary Herbert pose for a playful photo before Herbert underwent surgery to remove a kidney stone, Salt Lake City, Utah, Jan. 25, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Utah Governor's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In addition to making the trip to St. George to speak at a farmer’s conference, Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox was the acting governor of Utah for one hour Friday while Gov. Gary Herbert underwent surgery.

“Obviously, we’re praying for the governor and hope everything goes well,” Cox told the St. George audience, “but for at least an hour I get to do anything I want. We thought about declaring war on Wyoming, but we’ll see how that works out.”

While Herbert underwent surgery to remove a kidney stone, Cox took the one-hour opportunity to make some playful declarations.

“Look Wyoming, I know we are friends, but you’ve been the rectangle long enough. It’s time,” he wrote on Twitter alongside a mock proclamation reclaiming the “Missing Corner” from southwest Wyoming.

“I am tired of Utah being awkwardly left out of the Perfectly-Box-Shaped-States-Club … and I mean, come on, it’s just one little corner,” the proclamation states, ending with the hashtags #MakeUtahRectangularAgain and #TakeBackTheCorner.

He also declared his hometown of Fairview the honorary state capital.

“While Salt Lake City will continue to serve as the state capital, we must not, in our enthusiasm, overlook the other remarkable cities and towns of this great state,” the mock declaration reads. “Fairview, Utah is the most robust and beautiful town in the upper, northeast corner of the Sanpete Valley.”

And, in honor of his wife Abby Cox’s birthday, the temporary governor wrote a proclamation declaring his love for the one-hour First Lady.

“The last declaration I will issue as governor of this state today should recognize the person responsible for giving me the greatest life and family I could wish for, my high school sweetheart, my best friend, Abby.”

As of 8 p.m. Friday, Cox announced Herbert’s surgery a success on Twitter, while also tweeting:

“Honestly, with the exception of the late, great Brigham Young, I think I’ve been more gubernatorial than any governor that’s ever held this office.”

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.