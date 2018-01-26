Chain reaction collisions in Bluff Street construction zone result in trip to hospital for 1 driver

Multiple responders arrive after three vehicles collided in a congested section of North Bluff Street Thursday evening, St. George, Utah, Jan. 25, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man was transported to the hospital, and all southbound traffic was blocked on an already congested North Bluff Street after an SUV driver rear-ended a vehicle hard enough to push it into another SUV Thursday evening.

Shortly after 7 p.m. officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a three-vehicle injury crash on North Bluff Street near the intersection of West 500 North, St. George Police Sgt. Jared Parry said. The incident involved a Acura SUV, silver Honda 4-door passenger car and a second Acura SUV.

Emergency personnel arrived and found an injured driver inside of the Honda who was loaded into the ambulance and transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

Parry called the Honda “the most significantly damaged.”

After speaking with witnesses, officers learned that the Honda was stopped at the traffic light at the intersection and was struck from behind by the Acura SUV.

The impact propelled the Honda into a second Acura SUV stopped directly in front of it, pushing both vehicles to the right and off the roadway until they came to rest in the middle of the lane in a construction zone.

Immediately after the crash, both SUV’s pulled onto a side street several yards away to wait for police, while the Honda, rendered inoperable from the damage, remained where it came to rest seconds before.

Initially, the southbound lane of Bluff Street was completely blocked by emergency vehicles tending to the injured and clearing debris, until several minutes later when they were moved into the construction area.

The impact on traffic was extensive in the area of the crash, a section of Bluff Street already reduced to a single lane in each direction by the construction.

Responders worked quickly to clear the roadway, and in less than 30 minutes the southbound lane reopened and traffic resumed.

All vehicle occupants were properly restrained at the time of the crash. The driver of the SUV that struck the Honda and triggered the crash was cited for following too close, Parry said.

Parry cautioned drivers to use extra care when driving on Bluff Street and reduce the distractions inside of the vehicle to allow drivers to be more attentive, particularly with the heavy construction, the movement of lanes and traffic cones and the increased activity.

“Be sure you’re not distracted by anything, phones, music, friends or whatever else that can draw your attention away from driving – just pay attention,” Parry said.

He added that his comments were not specific to the crash Thursday night, which is still under investigation, but intended as a general word of caution to all drivers.

The Honda sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene, while the SUV’s remained operational and were driven from the scene.

The St. George Police Department, St. George Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded and tended to the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

