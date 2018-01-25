TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Jan. 26-28
Art
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Painting Class | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah University Student Center Ballroom, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | The Ugly Sheep Gallery Show | Admission: Free; donations accepted | Location: The DiFiore Center for the Arts and Education, 307 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | January Featured Artist Shirley Smith | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday-Saturday, times vary | St. George Winter Bird Festival | Admission: $10 | Location: Tonaquint Nature Center, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George; other Southern Utah locations, see link.
Entertainment
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Docutah @ The Electric “Blackfire: A Modern Warcry” | Admission: Free; reservations required | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Southern Utah University Gymnastics | Admission: $3-$7 | Location: America First Event Center, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Movie Night at the Aladdin Theater “Chocolat” | Admission: $2 | Location: Aladdin Theater, 57 N. Main St., Parowan.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Southwest Symphony “From Russia, With Love” | Admission: $12-$24 | Location: M.K. Cox Performing Arts Center, 350 S. University Ave. (700 East), St. George.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Dixie State University Basketball | Admission: $7-$10 | Location: Dixie State University Burns Arena, 400 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “The Big Five-Oh” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Willy Wonka: The Musical” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “The Drowsy Chaperone” | Admission: $8-$12 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Family Movie Night at the Aladdin Theater “Hotel Transylvania 2” | Admission: $2 | Location: Aladdin Theater, 57 N. Main St., Parowan.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Satellite Salon Series | Admission: Free | Location: Thorley Recital Hall, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PST | A Night at the Copacabana | Admission: $15-$20 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Friday-Sunday, 7 a.m. PST | Mesquite Balloon Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Oasis Parking Lot across from CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IG Winery, 59 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Bryson Acevedo Plate Fundraiser | Admission: Fundraiser | Location: Pineapple Express Island Grill, 1946 S. River Road, St. George.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Shannon Birch Vocal Studio | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Jon Stone with Byron Owens | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center Street, Kanab.
- Friday, 8 p.m. | The Wayne with Mason Cottam Trio| Admission: TBD | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Kelly Sheehan | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Saturday, 6:30-9 p.m. | LOTTiE | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Gunlock County | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Beaver Dam Bar and Station, 411 N. Old Highway 91, Beaver Dam, Arizona.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | The Wayne with Mason Cottam Trio | Admission: TBD | Location: FireHouse Bar and Grill, 1476 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
- Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Country Dance Party | Admission: $6 | Location: Diamond Z Arena, 11 N. Cross Hollow Road, Cedar City.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy’s 14th Birthday Show | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active
- Friday-Saturday, 6-7:30 p.m. | Moonlit Hikes | Admission: Free; advance reservation required | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. | Great White Winter Games | Admission: Spectators free; lift tickets vary | Location: Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. | Cedar Breaks Guided Snowshoe Hike | Admission: Free; advanced registration required | Location: Meet at Brian Head Mall by Brian Head Sports, Highway 143 | Telephone: 435-586-9451 ext. 4428.
