TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Hollie talk about their weekend picks:

See video top of this listing.

Weekend events | Jan. 26-28

Art

Education/enlightenment

Friday-Saturday, times vary | St. George Winter Bird Festival | Admission: $10 | Location: Tonaquint Nature Center, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George; other Southern Utah locations, see link.

Entertainment

Family

Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.

Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.

Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.

Friday-Sunday, 7 a.m. PST | Mesquite Balloon Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Oasis Parking Lot across from CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

Music

Nightlife/social

Friday, 7 p.m. | Country Dance Party | Admission: $6 | Location: Diamond Z Arena, 11 N. Cross Hollow Road, Cedar City.

Friday, 9 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy’s 14th Birthday Show | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.

Outdoor/active

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Email: hreina@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.