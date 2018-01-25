FOUND: Richard ‘Gavyn’ Milner

ST. GEORGE — A 16-year-old who was reported missing six days ago has been located out of state and returned home safely.

In a Facebook post from midnight Wednesday, the mother of Richard “Gavyn” Milner says the missing teen was found, information that was confirmed by St. George Police officer Lona Trombley Thursday.

Milner was located in California, Trombley said, and returned to Southern Utah Wednesday night “of his own volition.”

Milner of St. George was last seen at noon on Friday, Jan. 19, and the teen’s mother, Merilee Milner, told St. George News that her son didn’t show up to work and didn’t call in. She said he may have been headed to the Salt Lake area.

