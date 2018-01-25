Right On: A tale of two presidents: Trump’s first year

OPINION — With apologies to Charles Dickens, it was the worst of years; it was the best of years.
I refer of course to President Donald Trump’s first year in office. You either loved him or you hated him. Few were neutral.
For many of us, his thin-skinned tweets responding to the slightest perceived insult showed pettiness and a lack of political maturity. His often bombastic pronouncements even when partly true were tinged with braggadocio unbecoming a president. His outright lies were inexcusable.
All that and more were repeatedly condemned by the liberal media but not without spreading its own share of lies. Media lies were usually a result of failing to perform that most basic responsibility of a free press: independent fact-checking through multiple sources.
The liberal media pounced on any anti-Trump rumor from even the most unreliable sources. Worse, the media almost never retracted its own lies nor did it apologize when exposed. Here’s a recent example posted by Pulitzer Prize-winner Glenn Greenwald.
If you thought 2017 was the worst of years, 2018 isn’t likely to be much better.
While Trump’s antics drew attention and media fireworks, real progress was made in accomplishing a conservative agenda. Indeed, it was the best of years when compared with decades past.
Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court and nominated four times as many judges to appellate courts as Barack Obama did his first year. He recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, withdrew the country from the Paris climate accord and rolled back the mandate forcing Catholic nuns and others to provide employees with contraceptives.
Judges who read the law, not the political tea leaves, may be his most lasting impact.
On the economic front, Trump rescinded a number of regulations with marginal benefits that hamstring business and cost the economy billions of dollars per year in compliance costs. With eight years of regulatory overreach disappearing, our economy started powering ahead last spring.
The Obama administration created a runaway regulatory state, stifling economic growth in the process. The Federal Register publishes new and proposed rules and regulations. In 2016 it totaled 95,894 pages, the highest level in its history and 19 percent higher than the previous year’s 80,260 pages.
Add to this the fact that Obama’s administrators, required to perform cost-benefit analyses on proposed regulations, consistently and often egregiously overestimated benefits and underestimated costs. Career bureaucrats know little about business costs.
Unraveling Obama’s massive over-the-top regulations didn’t happen by accident. Within 10 days of taking office, Trump directed federal agencies to reduce regulatory burdens by eliminating two existing regulations for each new one issued.
Agencies are now expected to regulate only when explicitly authorized by law. The Trump administration is fully complying with laws requiring public comment prior to issuing rules and regulations, a breath of fresh air after Obama’s eight years.
Little known but at the center of deregulation is Neomi Rao, Trump’s chief at the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs. All proposed regulations must cross her desk before approval.
She’s the one ensuring two regulations are rescinded for every new one. I’m happy to report she’s exceeding her goal: the Federal Register page count was down 35 percent in 2017.
Every Obama rule and regulation was intended to address a perceived or possible problem. As regulations are rescinded, liberal advocates will proclaim the end of Western civilization is near at hand. And their media water carriers will provide headlines amplifying impending doom.
We’ll see how many rescinded regulations actually result in major problems. Don’t hold your breath waiting for the world to end.
Trump’s first year will most likely be remembered for the first major tax reform in more than 30 years. Workers across the country can look forward to bigger paychecks in coming weeks and the stock market continues to reach new highs.
Walmart and Target responded with 10 percent increases in starting pay. Walmart is handing out bonuses of up to $1,000 based on seniority.
Apple announced that it is bringing back most of its overseas cash and will pay a tax bill of $38 billion in the process. It also announced plans to build a new campus, add 20,000 U.S. jobs, invest $30 billion in new capital spending and give each of its 123,000 employees a $2,500 bonus.
Over 200 companies have announced similar actions albeit on a smaller scale and the ball is just starting to roll. Holiday sales boomed, consumer confidence is at a 17-year high and unemployment is at a 17-year low.
The media will complain loudly when some companies use tax relief to increase dividends and stock buybacks. But competition will force most companies to make productivity-increasing investments and to lower domestic prices while leveling the playing field vis-à-vis their international competitors.
Liberals find themselves in the unenviable position of being “economy deniers.” Echoing Groucho Marx, Democratic politicians are saying, “Who are you going to believe, me or the increase in your take-home pay?”
The economy grew at a 2.1 percent annual rate over Obama’s eight years. In 2016, liberal economist Paul Krugman in the New York Times endorsed the Congressional Budget Office’s even lower forecast of 1.5 percent growth as the standard by which Hillary Clinton’s then-expected presidency should be judged.
Growth has averaged well over 3 percent in Trump’s first three quarters, all before the recent tax reform. The best is yet to come.
Trump’s personality and style have made it the worst of years. But for conservatives who prize results, it was the best of years.
Howard Sierer is an opinion columnist for St. George News. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.
Email: hsierer@stgeorgeutah.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.
18 Comments
Your story is a typical right wing fluff job. You say the economy is growing thanks to Trump, but if you look at the numbers it has been growing each year since 2009, yet you say Obama was bad for the economy. As Trump would say “fake news”. You state that Wal-mart is raising wages and giving out bonuses, true, but you leave out how many jobs were lost to all the Sam Clubs they closed, which pays better than your average Wal-mart. You state that we are going to have more money in our pay checks, true to a point, but this will eventually go away. These changes aren’t permanent for the regular workers, but it is permanent for corporations. Why didn’t the new tax law change equally for businesses and regular tax payers? The answer is that they don’t care about the voters except on election years. Its a smoke screen to make the appearance that they care for us, but in reality they only care about making their donors and themselves richer. And the comment about not requiring contraceptives to employees is only an issue for christian beliefs about abstinence until married, which is so outdated. Do you really think not providing contraceptives will keep people from having sex before they are married? Teach your kids about sex and stop letting the internet do it for you. There is a reason Utah has a porn problem, its because people are naturally curious and the LDS church forbids sex before marriage. Right wing Christians are a dying breed and will soon be gone. Most Christians are really good people, but some of you are straight up nut jobs. Unfortunately they are the ones running the churches in Utah.
More left wing talking points right off CNN.. You want trying to win left wing nutcase of the day award again?..You better get some treatment before you run out of crayons..Hey delusional donny, your idiot is really showing with that post.!
johnboy, you need another hit of your chewing tobbaco and
go eat some more taterfrits before you start waving your
confederate toilet paper
why? does my laughing at you snowflakes disturb you? GOOD !! WAAAAH WAAAH WAAAH! sore loser..,.
John, this conversation is between the adults, you keep working on your grammar and one day we will invite you to the adult table.
This article pretty much echo my sentiments. Yes, it’s been the best year economically and passing effective bills in a VERY long Time. And Yes, it’s been the worst when it comes to unbridaled tongues and tweets along with the media bashing on both sides. I see most headlines and pass reading because they are all an effort to de-edify the president, or one of the political parties left and right. They are largely filled with emotional rhetoric instead of legit information. Rarely are they helpful informative articles. Trump is an embarrassment every time he opens his mouth, but I am so grateful for his accomplishments and what he has passed this past year. While I am not a fan of his mouth, and childish tactics, I am a fan of his accomplishments.
^ This.
I appreciate others being willing to admit successes while holding the office to a higher standard of conduct.
Thank you.
Howard,
Once again you post a source that is inconsistent with your own claims. This is a trend with you. You state:
“The liberal media pounced on any anti-Trump rumor from even the most unreliable sources. Worse, the media almost never retracted its own lies nor did it apologize when exposed. Here’s a recent example posted by Pulitzer Prize-winner Glenn Greenwald.”
Yes, multiple organizations in the media have made reporting errors. But your claim about “almost never retracting” is laughable given your source story states:
“Many hours after their story got exposed as false, the journalist who originally presented it, congressional reporter Manu Raju, finally posted a tweet noting the correction. CNN’s P.R. department then claimed that “multiple sources” had provided CNN with the false date. And Raju went on CNN, in muted tones, to note the correction”
CNN’s own correction states:
“CNN’s initial reporting of the date on an email sent to members of the Trump campaign about Wikileaks documents, which was confirmed by two sources to CNN, was incorrect,” CNN said in a statement. “We have updated our story to include the correct date, and present the proper context for the timing of email.”
Sloppy reporting? Yes. There have been moments media put the cart in front of the horse but the most common response has been correction or retraction. In fact, multiple employees have been publicly censured in the process.
That is what folks with integrity do. Do you ever retract or admit the mistakes in your pieces, Howard? I have yet to see it. Now might be s good time to either admit you were wrong in such a failed allegation. In the past you responded by providing link that either failed to support your conclusions or actually undermined it. They often exposed your fundamental lack of education in the topics you discussed. As a columnist in media maybe its time to behave in a consistent way to the standards you hold others to. Just don’t be shocked when you are holding others feet to the fire that your flaws end up scorched as well.
CNN started a fire in a crowded theater and hours later admitted it, long after the news had been spread across the liberal media. You even quote the fact that the correction was made in “muted tones” long after its headlines had spread and been tweeted around the globe. The apology was noted by few if any of these fellow travelers.
Here’s part of the same article you claim refutes Greenwald’s point and mine:
“It’s hard to quantify exactly how many people were deceived — filled with false news and propaganda — by the CNN story. But thanks to Democratic-loyal journalists and operatives who decree every Trump-Russia claim to be true without seeing any evidence, it’s certainly safe to say that many hundreds of thousands of people, almost certainly millions, were exposed to these false claims.
“Surely anyone who has any minimal concerns about journalistic accuracy — which would presumably include all the people who have spent the last year lamenting Fake News, propaganda, Twitter bots, and the like — would demand an accounting as to how a major U.S. media outlet ended up filling so many people’s brains with totally false news.”
A “muted” apology long after starting a fire doesn’t cut the mustard.
Then write your pieces accurately the first time. Its ironic that you make inaccurate claims while critiquing the exact same thing. You do see the unfortunate irony, correct? Instead of moving the goal post admit your claims were exaggerated and commit to doing better in the future.
I am all for ethical reporting and know media had made mistakes this year; sometimes they have been egregious. But you should live up to the higher standard in your own pieces when calling that out.
You’re doing just fine Howard. Keep up the factual journalism.
You just have Kociela’s stooges raising some tantrums here.
Howard, Great piece! bikeand fish has problems accepting the facts that don’t align with the mish mosh of fiction that is going on in her big head ! Keep em’ whining! Always fun to watch their heads explode..Just remember, if bikeandfish disagrees with you, you are on the right side..
To greedy extremist conservatives, it’s all about the money. Howard Sierer proves it by writing about financial issues and ignoring the human cost of Republicanism. What a POS. BTW, I’m a democratic socialist and my stock portfolio made me a butt load last year. I just happen to care about what happens to poor people and minorities.
Ugh, you do realize your ad hominem attacks and insults just perpetuate the cycle, right? Actually take the time to counter his ideas if you disagree with him. But calling him a “POS” is not only uncalled for but rather inconsistent with the core values of the progressive ideals you just associated yourself with. Howard can have sincere values different from yours but that doesn’t mean he is a “POS” who doesn’t care about the poor or minorities. What you just did is an example of left-leaning extremist rhetoric.
oooh Howard, the left wing zombie know- it-alls are out again reciting what they read on cnn…liberal meat puppets will be liberal meat puppets.. listen to the crying.. sound like victory to me ! hahahaha!
How old are you John? Your name calling and your stilted vocabulary indicate that you are of limited intellect.
For me, my family, for my two sons serving in the military, for the two companies we own, for the two boards I serve on, for my friends and neighbors and my investments……
Its been a great year.
What’s the problem?
Gunboy, the problem is that you lack empathy and the ability to comprehend the suffering of others. As long as you’re doing well, to hell with the rest of humanity. Your conservative dogma is vile, pathetic and disgusting.