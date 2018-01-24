Event at Dixie State to discuss ‘why words matter’ for minorities

ST. GEORGE — An event at Dixie State University is aiming to spread awareness of “why words matter” when referring to minorities.
The Dixie State Multicultural and Inclusion Center is presenting its first “Diversity Dialogue” of 2018 Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Gardner Student Center living room. Daneka Souberbielle, director of the multicultural and diversity center, will be hosting the discussion titled “Why words matter.”
“‘Why words matter’ discusses the effects of appropriate versus inappropriate verbiage in settings with (or) about minority individuals (and) groups,” said Christina Parmar, vice president of public relations for the Multicultural and Inclusion Center.
Students and members of the community are invited to come to the Dixie State campus to learn more about how words can affect minorities.
Event details
- What: Dixie State University Multicultural and Inclusion Center presents “Diversity Dialogue: Why words matter.”
- When: Thursday, Jan. 25, from 1-2 p.m.
- Where: Dixie State Gardner Student Center living room
- Details: Admission is free. The public is welcome to attend.
2 Comments
It’s a shame no one in the minority community has the courage to sponsor a seminar called “Why Words DON’T Matter.”
I grew up part of my childhood in NYC and part in the southeast corner of the country. Both areas were and still are very racist. NYC is probably the most racist place there is if the truth were known, but you’d have to live there to realize that.
In any case, blacks have certainly gone through a long cycle of WORDS in my lifetime of 52 years. When I was a kid they were just “blacks.” As I got older I started hearing the “N” word that can no longer be said quite a lot, said by many people, including my father, by default. I never knew it was considered derogatory until much later in life.
For all of my youth that I can remember, “negro” was acceptable. In fact, IIRC, that was the “formal” word for blacks – thus the United Negro College Fund etc. At some point that became derogatory as well, couldn’t tell you when.
Then we got “African-American,” which, in my opinion, is just too much of a mouthful to be useful. People aren’t going to go through all 7 syllables of that when they can just say “black” – which is what it has come right back around to again.
But for the life of me I’ve never understood why blacks let the words bother them. That’s what gives them power. That’s why “honkie” and “cracker” have no power, it doesn’t bother white people to be called that.
I honestly don’t care, I’ll call any minority any word they want to be called, as long as it isn’t too long and taxing. But in the end, what they really ought to be asking themselves is WHY these words have power over them. Sounds like this seminar is yet another misguided effort to reinforce a defeatist attitude about mere words.
I can’t believe that we have to pay for this, snowflake crap at this school. Since dixie is a public college and accepts state funding, that this crap has to go on really don’t they have better things to actually go and learn. Instead of all this social justice p/c, crap, I mean these college kids graduate with little to. Common since, no wonder why when the kids finish college they are no further ahead the. When they started, if they waste their time with their sudo snowflake ideas, good gravy.