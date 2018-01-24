Event at Dixie State to discuss ‘why words matter’ for minorities

Photo of Daneka Souberbielle courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An event at Dixie State University is aiming to spread awareness of “why words matter” when referring to minorities.

The Dixie State Multicultural and Inclusion Center is presenting its first “Diversity Dialogue” of 2018 Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Gardner Student Center living room. Daneka Souberbielle, director of the multicultural and diversity center, will be hosting the discussion titled “Why words matter.”

“‘Why words matter’ discusses the effects of appropriate versus inappropriate verbiage in settings with (or) about minority individuals (and) groups,” said Christina Parmar, vice president of public relations for the Multicultural and Inclusion Center.

Students and members of the community are invited to come to the Dixie State campus to learn more about how words can affect minorities.

Event details

What: Dixie State University Multicultural and Inclusion Center presents “Diversity Dialogue: Why words matter.”

When: Thursday, Jan. 25, from 1-2 p.m.

Where: Dixie State Gardner Student Center living room

Details: Admission is free. The public is welcome to attend.

