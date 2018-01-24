‘Coping With Loss’ presentation at Dixie State University

Flower image courtesy of annecarlson.net. Photo of Anne Carlson courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Author, artist and drum maker Anne Carlson of Washington, Utah, will be presenting a workshop based on her book, “The Next Step: Coping with Loss,” at Dixie State University in St. George on Jan. 25, Feb. 22, March 22 and April 26, from 6-8 p.m. The presentation will be held in Room 135 of the Whitehead Education Building and is part of the Dixie State Community and Continuing Education Program. Attendees can choose among the four dates.

All of us will experience a loss at some point in our life. Sometimes, though, the loss becomes so overwhelming you can barely function. This class discusses how to honor your loss, seek help and consider new possibilities. Offering encouraging gentle steps designed to refuel your emotional reserves, the course is for anyone experiencing loss and for adults who are counseling or supporting children who have been traumatized by loss.

Anne Carlson

Anne Carlson is no stranger to loss. Having been raised in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., her mother died when she was 13. Later, she worked as a paramedic and studied education at George Mason University and organizational development as a fellow of Johns Hopkins University.

Carlson moved to Hurricane in 1993. Five years later, her husband died, leaving her a widow with three children. Currently, Carlson is dealing with stage 4 cancer. Her own experience has brought to her attention the far-reaching consequences of unresolved grief.

“When my husband died, all I had to say to comfort my children was, ‘Daddy will always be in your heart,'” Carlson said. “My daughter looked up at me and the expression on her face said, ‘Is that all you’ve got to help me?’ At that time it was. I had no idea how to help them or myself through this daunting transition.”

Carlson set out to find a way to bring relief to children and adults. “The Next Step” is the result of her search to address and soothe the pain of loss. Two of Carlson’s children are emotionally challenged by autism. The book applies to their needs as well.

“This presentation and book is my gift to those who are carrying the burden of a loss of any kind and are overwhelmed by what to do next.” Carlson said.

Event details

What: “The Next Step: Coping with Loss,” a class presented by author Anne Carlson.

When: Jan. 25, Feb. 22, March 22 and April 26, from 6-8 p.m.

Where: Room 135 of the Whitehead Education Building at Dixie State University in St. George.

Details: The cost of the course is $10, plus a $5 material fee, which includes a copy of Carlson’s book, The Next Step: Coping with Loss. Those interested can sign up on the Dixie State website. Go to Course Catalog, and then to Spring Semester 2018, and choose which date you want. Visit Carlson’s website.

