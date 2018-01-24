Nov. 11, 1935 — Jan. 20, 2018

Patricia Irene Ashdown Lynsky peacefully passed away in her home Saturday evening, Jan. 20, 2018. She was surrounded by family when she stepped into eternity. She was born Nov. 11, 1935, the seventh child to Perry Sessions Ashdown and Abigail Lillian Stephenson, in Los Angeles, California. Her siblings are Betty, Perry Jr., Rex, Paul, Edward William “Bill,” Abigail “Gail” and Gene.

Pat graduated from Garfield High School in Los Angeles, California, in 1952. She met the love of her life, Raymond Jack Lynsky, on a blind date and married him on Feb. 5, 1954. They are the parents of five children. They lived in Arizona while Ray was serving in the Air Force and moved to Cleveland, Ohio, in 1956.

Pat was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many church callings throughout her life, including Ward Primary President, Ward Young Woman’s President and in the Cleveland, Ohio Stake Primary Presidency. She also served for a year as a Home Study Seminary teacher while in Cleveland.

They moved to St. George in 1979. Pat loved community events and served as a Pink Lady at Dixie Regional Medical Center. She also served a term as president of the Southwest Guild and president of the Celebrity Concert Series, both of which she thoroughly enjoyed.

Pat is survived by her daughters: Sharon Perdue and Larry Kramer of Cleveland, Ohio, Perri and Stewart Flory of Sandy, Utah, and Debra and Brian Storm of Santa Clara, Utah; son, Scott and Eileen Lynsky of Lehi, Utah; daughter, Suzanne “Susan” Wulffenstein of Washington, Utah; 16 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; brother, Bill Ashdown of Portland, Oregon; sister, Gail Bailey of Houston, Texas; and brother, Gene Ashdown of South Jordan, Utah. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Jack; parents; brothers: Perry Jr., Paul and Rex; and sister, Betty.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Monday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m. at the Santa Clara Heights Stake Center, 1705 Desert Dawn Drive, Santa Clara, Utah.

Interment will be in the Santa Clara City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.