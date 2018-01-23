High school drill teams to compete for Region 9 honors

The Dixie High school drill team, the Jetettes, performs at halftime of a basketball game, St. George, Utah, Jan. 4, 2018 | Photo by Michael Rinker, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — After nearly 11 months of intensive practices, rehearsals, and performances, five high school drill teams will compete for the Region 9 championship Wednesday.

The competition is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. at the Burns Arena on the Dixie State University campus. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students.

The five Region 9 schools with competition drill teams are Dixie, Canyon View, Cedar, Snow Canyon, and Desert Hills.

In addition to the region title, the teams will be vying for the four available slots in the Utah High School Activities Association’s state 4A drill tournament, which is scheduled for Feb. 2-3 at Utah Valley University in Orem. Region 9 is one of the state’s four 4A regions, each of which will have four teams seeded in the 16-team state competition.

This year, the teams will perform choreographed routines in the character category, in addition to military and dance, which are part of the repertoire every year. The character routines usually involve elaborate props and thematic costumes.

The Dixie High Jetettes, winners of the state 3A title the last two years, will face stiffer competition this year at the 4A level, their coach Laurel Peterson said.

Peterson said the Jetettes took second and third, respectively, in region the past two years before going on to win state both times.

“We have a really strong region,” she said.

“Region 9 drill is so competitive … truly such a talent-filled night!” agreed Desert Hills coach Marcee Christensen, whose Tempest Line were last year’s Region 9 champions before going on to place third in state.

Another reigning region champion in this year’s mix is the Canyon View Talons, which won 3A’s Region 12 title the past two years before getting moved into the newly aligned 4A Region 9.

First-year Canyon View coach Nicole Mikkelson said the team has been doing well at its season competitions, earning several first- and second-place trophies.

“The team’s favorite dance is military, but their character routine as Disney’s Maleficent comes in a close second,” Mikkelson said.

The character routine of Cedar High’s drill team, known as Mohey Tawa, is a lively dance featuring exotic snake charmers. Their head coach is Janene McCurdy.

Snow Canyon’s drill team, known as the Eshelles, has also had a successful season and is also looking forward to Wednesday’s competition, its coaches said.

“We want to wish all the teams good luck,” said Snow Canyon head coach Alivia Snow, who is being assisted by Tessie Cluff and Annalee Stoker.

Event details

What: Utah High School Activities Association Region 9 drill team competition.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 24, starting at 5 p.m.

Where: M. Anthony Burns Arena, Dixie State University campus, 700 E. 400 South , St. George.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students.

