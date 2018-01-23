Balloon launches, night glows to highlight 3-day ‘Mesquite Balloon Festival’

MESQUITE, Nev. — Mesquite Gaming, owner of Casablanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel, kicks off the seventh annual “Mesquite Balloon Festival.” The event, which runs from Friday through Sunday, features dozens of hot air balloons participating in exciting balloon launches and stunning night glows creating a picture-perfect experience for spectators of all ages.

The full schedule is below.

Note: Balloon launch times are approximate and dependent on weather.

Friday

7:30 a.m. PST, 8:30 a.m. MST | Hot Air Balloon Launch | Oasis Parking Lot

Beginning at 7:30 a.m. PST, the hot air balloons lift off from the Oasis parking lot across from the CasaBlanca Resort. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. Spectator parking for this event will be in the Oasis parking garage across the street from the launch area.

6-7 p.m. PST, 7-8 p.m. MST | Balloon Night Glow | Southwest parking lot (under resort video marquee sign)

Each night the event features a Balloon Night Glow and Candlestick Glow show beginning at 6 p.m. PST. Admission is free and all ages are welcome to the light shows.

Saturday

7:30 a.m. PST, 8:30 a.m. MST | Hot Air Balloon Launch | Oasis Parking Lot

Beginning at 7:30 a.m. PST, the hot air balloons lift off from the Oasis parking lot across from the CasaBlanca Resort. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. Spectator parking for this event will be in the Oasis parking garage across the street from the launch area.

4-6 p.m. PST, 5-7 p.m. MST | Champagne Tasting | Skydome Lounge

Enjoy live entertainment and champagne tasting at CasaBlanca Resort Skydome Lounge, while the hot air balloons prepare for their ascent at 6 p.m. Admission is free. Attendees must be 21 years or older.

6-7 p.m. PST, 7-8 p.m. MST | Balloon Night Glow | Southwest parking lot (under resort video marquee sign)

Each night the event features a Balloon Night Glow and Candlestick Glow show beginning at 6 p.m. Admission is free and all ages are welcome to the light shows.

Sunday

7:30 a.m. PST, 8:30 a.m. MST | Hot Air Balloon Launch | Oasis Parking Lot

Beginning at 7:30 a.m. the hot air balloons lift off from the Oasis parking lot across from the CasaBlanca Resort. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. Spectator parking for this event will be in the Oasis parking garage across the street from the launch area.

Mesquite Balloon Festival is free and open to the public. Smoking is not permitted at the launch area throughout the morning and evening events.

Find a complete schedule of events and more information for the Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival online. For more information on Mesquite Gaming visit their website or follow Mesquite Gaming on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.