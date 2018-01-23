Shirley Stevenson

Oct. 8, 1926 — Jan. 21, 2018

Shirley Ellen Neagle Stevenson passed away Jan. 21, 2018. She was born Oct. 8, 1926, in Yankton, South Dakota, to James Marion Neagle and Klista Kennedy. She married Clyde Stevenson on Dec. 21, 1951, in Provo, Utah. Their marriage was solemnized in the St. George Temple on Feb. 27, 1987.

Shirley and her family lived in South Dakota until age 10 when they moved to Provo after joining The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Shirley graduated from Provo High School then attended Brigham Young University for one year. She worked for two years as a stenographer at the Utah State Hospital. She then moved to Salt Lake City and worked at Zions Bank as a secretary to one of the vice presidents for four years. This is where she was working when she met Clyde.

After Shirley and Clyde married they moved to California where she worked as an administrative secretary. After they retired, they moved to St. George, Utah, in 1982. In her Bloomington Hills neighborhood she was known as the adoptive grandmother and candy lady.

Shirley and Clyde lived life to the fullest both before and after retirement. They enjoyed many flights in their small plane while they were living in California. They both had their pilot’s license. Shirley and Clyde always kept very busy during their retirement with their small orchard, attending ICL classes, traveling and serving a mission at St. George Temple Visitor’s Center, spending most of their time at the Brigham Young home. They attended and enjoyed BYU Education Week for many years together.

After Clyde’s passing, she continued to attend it with some of his nieces. Shirley worked in a hearing aid office before serving a service mission at the LDS Employment Center. She then went to work as a reading aide then retired as speech aide at the age of 84. She continued volunteering at the school district for five more years.

She loved going to any kind of theater production, including Shakespeare plays and operas. Many enjoyable evenings were spent playing hand and foot with her wonderful friends.

She was an inspiration to all who knew her. Many people have said that they are a better person just for knowing her. She was always quick to thank everybody she met and was appreciative for anything anybody did for her. She was very giving, kind and loving to everyone around.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clyde; and siblings: James Kenneth (Alice) Neagle, Charles William (Gloria) Neagle and Florence June Neagle (Allen) Hair. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 27, at 2 p.m. at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.

A visitation will be held Saturday, prior to services, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.

Interment will be in the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.