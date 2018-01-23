On the EDge: Trump’s contentious first year

OPINION — It has been a year since the coronation, since “the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe,” as a long-gone, beleaguered White House flak proclaimed, gathered in front of their televisions or in person in Washington, D.C., to witness our transition of power in government.
It doesn’t matter whether you come from the left or the right, it has been, in mildest terms, a very contentious year.
We were promised action.
A lot of action.
Quick action.
Decisive action.
Big league action.
We were promised that, right out of the gate, the Affordable Care Act would be repealed and replaced with some grand scheme, whose details have yet to be shared, that would provide us with the best health care the world has ever seen. Instead, it took nearly a year to defund a portion of the ACA and there is still no replacement bill on the table.
We were promised that the North American Free Trade Agreement would be immediately torn up and renegotiated because it was such a bad deal for the United States. Arguments pro and con pushed aside, the agreement remains in place.
We were hammered with talk of tightening up the borders as part of the turnkey implementation of a new administration. What we got was some hastily cobbled executive orders and more bellicose rhetoric about a wall along the border with Mexico to keep out all of its druggies, rapists and “bad hombres,” as they were called. Mexico has also steadfastly refused to contribute a single peso to construction of that wall.
We also saw executive orders creating travel bans to protect us from foreign terrorism. The executive orders, however, were found to be unconstitutional.
There were promises to “drain the swamp” and replace the key players entrenched along The Beltway with a new breed of public servants devoted to making America great again. The reality is a revolving door of politicos, some of whom are facing serious criminal charges and some of whom have left amid barely disguised rancor for clashing with the president. What remains is an exercise in nepotism and yes men and women dedicated to stroking an ego that knows no limits.
If you are a “Dreamer,” you are waiting, frightfully, for a knock on your door from immigration officials.
If you are a state’s rights advocate, you are shaking your head in disbelief as the administration relights the once-doused reefer madness mentality. Never mind that the old-school thinking has been a burden on people of color who have been disproportionately jailed for cannabis infractions, a slap in the face of science and research and a political divining rod of angst between the federal government and states enjoying huge revenue boosts and public satisfaction with the relaxation of individual marijuana laws. Why? Because, well, “good people don’t smoke marijuana,” U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has said. Even though this is contradictory to campaign platform, the president has not asked Sessions to stand down.
The economy?
There’s a lot of smoke and mirrors going on here, too. The administration cannot make legitimate claim in the realm of unemployment which started trending down dramatically in 2011. That business about returning jobs to the United States? Well, the truth is that 93,000 jobs were outsourced from the U.S. during the last year – a slight increase in the 87,000 annual losses during the previous decade.
The spike in the Dow and S&P 500 is something that cannot be legitimately credited to this administration, either. The effects of the new tax bill have not had time to play out and the increases in the stock market can more accurately be explained by an uptick in the global economy.
We have seen the standing of the United States crumble in the eyes of the greater world as a result of the jingoistic “America first” policies of the administration that have alienated every nation from Great Britain to Germany to our neighbors on the continent of Africa.
And, we have seen the United States placed on the threshold of a nuclear war with North Korea as language and diplomacy have failed to keep the two leaders from spiteful, playground name calling and threats.
There have been “successes,” if you will.
The president, during his first year, has heightened the hatred of President Barack Obama among a certain group of electors with petty paybacks in the form of snarky politics, executive orders and continued vitriol heaped upon the first black man to occupy the White House. It is a good bet the president has no understanding of the legislation and decisions of his predecessor and the effects of the current ramshackle administration.
He has succeeded at creating the worst divisiveness in the United States since the Civil War. He has further demonized liberalism and progressive politics, going as far as to support an accused pedophile in a senatorial race against a moderate Democrat; has endangered the 1st Amendment by trying to use his bully pulpit to quash peaceful protests by athletes and others concerned with equality and civil rights; and, declared war on a media whose responsibility is to serve as the watchdog for the residents of this nation. His attacks on the media, which he once unabashedly courted as he tried to burnish his image as a rich, powerful player – in all connotations of the word – have been vicious, with rabid barks about fake news and failing newspapers that, in reality, are doing quite well.
When the pen turned sharp and reporters suddenly began to deal with him as a world leader instead of reporting on the exploits of a wildly eccentric playboy-cum-lord of the manor, it got real and it became obvious that the president’s greatest skill was self-aggrandizement.
This divisiveness is further evidenced by a fractious partisanship, spurred on by faux claims of obstructionism by the Democrats. However it is difficult to lay blame on the opposition party when the White House, Senate and House of Representatives are controlled by Republicans.
Hypocrisy has made substantial gains as more and more surfaces about the scandals – from so-called locker room talk to hush money payments for porn stars to hide extramarital dalliances – perpetrated by a man who claims a moral center and registers favorably with a dubious religious right.
Then, there’s the Mueller probe, which in most normal circumstances would dominate the headlines. Of course, current circumstances are anything but normal and Russian collusion, obstruction of justice, money laundering and other crimes and misdemeanors are still under investigation by the special counsel.
In its first year, this administration has proven itself to be anything but big league.
In fact, in keeping with the baseball terminology, it is, at best, a bush league operation chugging along with a cylinder that misfires badly and rolls dangerously on bald tires.
No bad days!
Ed Kociela is an opinion columnist for St. George News. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.
Email: edkociela.mx@gmail.com
Twitter: @STGnews, @EdKociela
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.
Special eddy, The Supreme Court rules on the constitutionality and it looks like you are ignoring this ruling..
Supreme Court allows full enforcement of Trump travel ban
by PETE WILLIAMS
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court late Monday allowed complete enforcement of the latest version of President Donald Trump’s restriction on travel to the U.S., giving the White House a rare courtroom win over the travel ban issue.
With just two noted dissents, the court lifted lower court rulings that had exempted certain family members of people in the United States from the travel limits — including grandparents, grandchildren, brothers-and-sisters-in-law, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/supreme-court-allows-full-enforcement-trump-travel-ban-n826451
Courts of Appeals DO NOT RULE ON CONSTITUTIONALITY, That is reserved from the SUPREME COURT
http://www.uscourts.gov/about-federal-courts/court-role-and-structure
Actually, as evidenced in your own link, “federal courts hear cases involving the constitutionality of a law”, district courts outside the SCOTUS can rule on constitutionality. The current SCOTUS ruling is solely an allowance of the Travel Ban to continue until the appeals process is finished. Right now multiple lower federal courts have ruled it unconstitutional but the administration is appealing.
In short, multiple courts in the federal system can rule on constitutionality, not just SCOTUS. Your argument is fundamentally wrong.
THE SUPREME COURT HAS FINAL DECISION ON ALL CONSTITUTIONAL CHALLENGES ..game , set Match… hahahaha! You are part of the reason there is so much confusion… You just can’t handle somebody who sees stuff for what it really is…that’s because you are a pompous blowhard ..
You do love all caps, don’t you?
Yes, the SCOTUS is the highest court in the federal system. But it only has the “final decision” if those involved in a case take it that far. As of right now, the lower district court ruling stands and the Travel Ban is deemed unconstitutional. Ed was right and your initial critique was wrong. Its great that you want to move the goal post to “final decision” but that wasn’t your initial claim. What you are doing is type a fallacy.
There is confusion because of ill-informed comments like yours ignore nuance in favor of ideology. Ironically your own link proved you wrong.
I disagree. The divisiveness came to a peak in 2016 when Trump was elected, which is WHY he was elected. The voters did not like the Republicans or Democrats, both self-serving political parties. Trump was a businessman and people wanted jobs and to get back on their feet from the recession and get spending under control so they could have a real paycheck to live on. Voters wanted Social Security and Medicare protected and for us to start taking care of our own country instead of the rest of the world. Voters wanted our veterans taken care of. Voters want all the parasites off the government dole so there is money for those who truly need it. Congressmen from both parties have fought everything Trump platformed on. But there has been a lot of swamp draining. Never have I seen so many exit their office.
All I have to see is an “On the Edge” article on the STG News front page and I already know its going to be nothing but blather from a distraught limp-wristed liberal.
These articles aren’t worth reading anymore.
Kociela, you’re quickly becoming a “has been”.
Very good article, it has been a wild year and we can only hope that the Trump administration falls apart sooner than later so we can begin the rebuilding process. I want our country to succeed, but not at the cost of what Trump and his people are doing to everyone except his rich friends. I have become embarrassed to say that I am an American these days because of what Trump has done to our reputation with other countries. This is not the country I fought for during my time in the military and it is definitely not the one I want to leave my children with when they become adults. I have confidence that the people will rise against his regime this fall and pave the way for a recovery from his childish twitter rants and collusion with not only the Russians, but with the people in his own circle taking more money from the people to line their own pockets with more. #resist #rebuild
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA! you gotta be kidding?
Just because you don’t like something doesn’t mean it isn’t true. You think the president is looking out for you, but you are sadly mistaken. I won’t argue with you because your mind is already made up. I have had better conversations with a 2 year old than I have with you. So I’ll leave my comments and you can just piss off.
hahahaha! why do you have a problem with reality? No divisiveness in this administration.. making liberals cry is called winning ! when a liberal thinks they’re right, we call that imagination delusional donny! TDS there is a cure ! hahahaha
Its like Bizarro World with you. But words do have definitions:
divisiveness: noun: a tendency to cause disagreement or hostility between people.
Divisiveness has been Trump’s MO since entering the political ring. There is nothing more divisive than claiming the POTUS wasn’t born in the US.
But you know this since you thrive on divisiveness. Its also your MO. Your brand is hostility.
Special Ed must need a really big pillow to cry into at night. I imagine Ed reads up as many associated press stories as he can every morning and then like a bad bout of diahrea from a Chinese buffet unloads another of his pointless mindless and ridiculous op pieces.
I am someone who is rightfully called “anti-Trump” because of his behavior and actions before and during office. Ed highlights some of the egregious choices made by this administration that I think has been condemned by folks across the political spectrum.
I do have concerns though. For two administrations now we have seen the economy strengthen and grow. That is a good thing, whether under Trump or Obama. We should celebrate greater employment, growing retirement accounts and expanding GDP. The concern comes in on how partisans inconsistently frame this reality. Either we give credit to the executive, or we don’t. I’m not sure which is the best or most accurate choice but this nation is being ripped apart by partisans who refuse to be consistent in their standards. We need to get away from this notion that _____ can do no wrong, while ______ can do no right. If we gave credit to Obama for strengthening the economy then we need to admit when Trump has done the same. If folks didn’t give Obama credit for strengthening the economy, then stop applauding Trump for numbers that are similar to the previous administration. Its pretty simple unless you value party allegiance over consistency. I would be remiss if I personally did not recognize the economic growth under Trump, as someone who applauded Obama and the Congress for helping us to recover from one of our nation’s worst recessions. Maybe for once we can all be happy that things continue to look up economically (for most, not all).
Trump’s blatant and outright unAmerican attacks on journalist should be condemned. Our international ranking by non-partisan groups for press freedom continues to drop and we should be ashamed. The free press is a hallmark of a democracy and every American should work to protect it from attacks from the President. I wasn’t on this website before the previous summer so I can’t attest to Ed’s previous columns under Obama so I can only hope he applied the same criticisms and protections then. Obama and his administration suffered similar international rankings due to his own style of attacks on the free press. Don’t take that to mean they were the same in quality or quantity, they weren’t. Trump is unique as a modern President in the way he has done a direct attack on the fourth estate. Yet, Obama moved us in a dangerous direction as well and I did not see the same type of vigilance from left-leaning pundits then. Once again, we need greater consistency not more partisanship.
I’m critique Trump because of his actions and I did the same for Obama. I am all for holding our executive accountable and their feet to the fire. But more people need to be willing to do the same with the candidates they voted for if we actually care about protecting American institutions we value.
Ed, it says a lot about the content of your article when all most people are interested in are the comments! You can almost always tell from the comments what you said in the article. I can sum it up for everyone else who didn’t read it: Trump is bad. Everything Trump does is bad. Everything bad that happens or has ever happened is Trump’s fault. Anyone would be better then Trump.
Now for the rest of the sane world just keep laughing at the comments and think of how hard Ed has to work to come up with this stuff.