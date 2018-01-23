Vehicles collide during simultaneous left turns

Emergency personnel work to extricate the injured driver of a Honda sedan following a collision at the junction of 900 East and Red Hills Parkway, St. George, Utah, Jan. 23, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two drivers each making a left turn at an intersection on Red Hills Parkway collided Tuesday, sending one driver to the hospital with injuries and earning the other one a citation for failure to yield.

The incident occurred shortly before noon at the junction of 900 East and Red Hills Parkway.

St. George Police officer Andy Mickelson said the driver of a black GMC SUV was attempting to turn left from 900 East onto westbound Red Hills Parkway. Meantime, a driver in a light-blue Honda passenger sedan was making a left turn from westbound Red Hills Parkway onto southbound 900 East.

“The SUV (driver) proceeded to make the left turn, didn’t see the smaller Honda and collided with the driver’s side,” Mickelson said, adding that the Honda had the right-of-way.

The collision dented the Honda’s driver-side door, preventing it from being opened. St. George Fire Department firefighters used hydraulic tools to remove the vehicle’s doors to extricate the adult female driver, who was reportedly complaining of neck pain and numbness on her left side.

Gold Cross Ambulance personnel transported the woman to Dixie Regional Medical Center for treatment. The exact nature and seriousness of her injuries were not immediately known.

Damage to the SUV appeared minimal, and the vehicle remained operable. The female driver of the SUV was uninjured, but received a citation for failure to yield, Mickelson said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

