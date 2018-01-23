Authorities find missing Littlefield couple’s home eerily undisturbed

Jerry McFalls and Susan McFalls, both 62, shown in this undated photo, have been missing since Jan. 11 | Photo courtesy of Mohave County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The home of a man and woman missing out of Littlefield, Arizona, since Jan. 11 appeared undisturbed following a search of the property Tuesday.

Authorities have listed the couple, Jerry McFalls and Susan McFalls, both 62, as missing and possibly endangered.

Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives conducted a search of the pair’s Littlefield residence early Tuesday looking for any information that would lead them to the whereabouts of the couple.

Sheriff’s detectives used search dogs from Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, as well as numerous volunteers to search the area around the residence. Investigators found the couple’s phones, as well as guns, money, medications, identifications and family pets inside the residence, according to a news release issued by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Family members of the McFalls have still not heard from them since Jan. 11. The couple’s vehicles and keys were found at the residence, and, according to the news release, there were no obvious signs of foul play.

Due to recent heavy rains in the area, investigators found no obvious evidence on the exterior of the property. A canvas of the area was conducted by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, leading to no further clues.

The McFalls have been entered into the FBI’s National Crime Information Center’s missing and endangered database.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jerry McFalls and Susan McFalls is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753.

