Terrance Jay Olson

Terrance “Terry” Jay Olson, 77, passed away Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. He was born Aug. 18, 1940, in Milburn, Utah, to John Peter “Jay” and Alene Peterson Olson.

Terry attended Cyprus High School. In 1957, he joined the U.S. Army where he served his country for three years. He began working at Kennecott where he retired after more than 30 years.

In 1963, he married Becky Duncombe and they had three children. They later divorced. In 1976, he married Barbara Olearain, with this union he gained three more children. After Barbara’s passing in 2006, Terry met a special companion in 2007, Connie Brennan, who also had two children of her own.

Terry enjoyed woodworking, welding, hunting, fishing and spending time in his Elk Ridge cabin with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara; son, Bret; son-in-law, Burt; a grandson; and one great-grandson. He is survived by his loving companion, Connie Brennan; daughters: Tammy (Bart) Sagers and Dona Kennedy; sons: Terry “Buddy” Olson, Randy (Peggy) Olearain and David (Julie) Olearain; brothers: Rodger (Lillian) Olson and Neal (Linda) Olson; 28 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and many more loving family members and friends.

Funeral services

A visitation will be held Tuesday, Jan. 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary located at 288 W. St. George Blvd.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 31, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah, followed by graveside services at 2:30 p.m. at the Fairview City Cemetery, Fairview, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

