Woman critically injured in motorcycle collision with truck

Emergency responders clean up debris from a motorcycle collision as the ambulance carrying a woman injured in the collision prepares to leave in Washington City, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY—A woman was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center after crashing into the side of a pickup truck while driving her motorcycle in a residential area of Washington City Monday.

The Ram 1500 pickup truck was southbound on North 200 East, stopped a stop sign at the intersection of East 200 North and proceeded through the intersection after not seeing anyone coming, said Washington City Police spokesman Ed Kantor.

A woman in her 50s driving a motorcycle on East 200 North struck the passenger side of the pickup truck, Kantor said. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The woman was quickly taken to the hospital in suspected critical condition, Kantor said. The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.

“There was no sign of impairment on either side,” Kantor said. “Because it’s still under investigation, there has been no enforcement action taken as of yet.”

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

