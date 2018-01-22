Here is a way you can treat yourself to amazing wellness

Massage | Photo via Pixabay, St. George News

FEATURE – When I was growing up, my mother would treat us kids to an ice cream cone if we behaved ourselves in church. Since she didn’t allow us to have junk food any other time, it was a highly anticipated treat.

I grew up believing that junk food was the go-to when I was looking for a treat or a reward or to mark a special occasion. This, as we all know, can only go on for so long before health issues, sugar addiction or excess weight shows up. I started looking around for a healthier treat and discovered massage.

My massage habit began when I lived in Shanghai, China, where therapeutic massage was often very therapeutic – in a painful way. During one massage, I would have offered to pay the therapist extra if he would stop torturing me immediately and let me leave early. Unfortunately, my Chinese wasn’t good enough for that conversation.

Despite the pain, I always felt better afterwards – and not just because the torture had stopped. I noticed how my muscles felt better and worked better and how I recovered faster from my workouts. I also noticed that when my muscles were coaxed into relaxing, my mind followed. I felt more calm and peaceful.

About 2 1/2 years ago, I was still seeking calm and peaceful at yoga class when I noticed a new business opening up a few doors down. I saw the sign go up for Melted Massage and thought, “They’ve got a pretty big name to live up to.”

I called to make my first appointment a few weeks later, shortly after finishing a 10K race that I wasn’t quite prepared for. I was hurting. I limped into Melted Massage a few hours later and was totally wowed.

It was beautiful inside, and I felt the soft music and scented air relaxing me before I was even on the table. I’m generally a no-frills type of person, but the hot towels and aromatherapy included in the massage took it to another wonderful level.

I left Melted Massage feeling relaxed and happy to be alive. The day felt more glorious, the birds were singing and I’m pretty sure a unicorn winked at me in the parking lot before galloping away. OK, even if you scrap the rainbows and unicorns, I’ve experienced the best therapeutic massages at Melted Massage. They just do it right.

I have had massages with many different Melted Massage therapists and found them all to be gifted healers. I was delighted to find that I could still get the same bodywork benefits from Melted Massage that I got from the painful Chinese treatments.

I felt stronger, calmer and more flexible. I got relief from back pain as well as anxiety and insomnia. Melted Massage offers what I call a holistic massage; I leave there feeling better both mentally and physically.

You can treat yourself to an amazingly healthy experience at Melted Massage that won’t load you down with unwanted calories.

Google “massage benefits” and you’ll be shocked at how good it is for your body to get melted.

For my last birthday, instead of getting another “thing” I chose to treat myself to an “experience.” I had a massage binge during my birthday week that included five massages with three different therapists. One week of extra-relaxed muscles and a flood of feel-good chemicals later, I discovered my new favorite birthday treat.

The only problem is that now I want every week to be birthday week. I wouldn’t even mind the getting older part.

Written by SANDI SMITH.

Resources

Melted Massage | 558 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 206, St. George | Telephone 435-628-1899 | Find special offers and list of services on the Melted Massage website.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.