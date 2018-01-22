Sheriff’s Office responds to deer that took ‘polar plunge’ into Toquerville pool

ST. GEORGE – A home in Toquerville had an unexpected, four-legged guest early Monday that drew the attention of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4 a.m., two Washington County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the home where a deer had taken a “polar plunge” into an above-ground pool, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office Monday.

“Sergeant Abbott and Deputy Jensen responded on a report of a deer which was stuck in an above ground pool on Old Church Road in Toquerville,” the post read. “Although the animal had no problem taking the polar plunge, getting out proved to be problematic.”

The deputies were able to pull the deer out of the pool with some rope. Once freed, the deer ran off.

“… The deer chose not to stick around for paperwork and quickly ran as far from the pool as possible,” the post stated.

This isn’t the first time in Southern Utah law enforcement has responded to a deer or a large animal that got itself struck and required human assistance

Earlier this month, a deer fell down a window well in Iron County and was rescued by Cedar City Police and the Iron County Sheriff’s Office. This incident was also filmed and shared over social media.

In April 2016, a cougar wandered into a Washington City neighborhood and also fell into a window well. The animal was ultimately tranquilized by wildlife officials and safely relocated.

“Just another example that you can never know what to expect during your shift patrolling in Washington County,” the Sheriff’s Office post stated.

