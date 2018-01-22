Nov. 3, 1930 — Jan. 20, 2018

Marie Warren Nelson, 87, passed away Jan. 20, 2018, in St. George, Utah. She was born Nov. 3, 1930, to Granville and Magdalyn Warren.

Marie lived in Parowan, Utah until age 8. Upon the passing of her father in 1938, her mother remarried and the family moved to Panguitch, Utah, where she attended school until her junior year of high school. Her family then moved to Ogden, Utah.

Marie was only in Ogden for a short time, then moved to Cedar City, Utah, to live with her sister, Shirley and brother-in-law, Roy Batty, to finish her schooling. It was while attending Cedar High School she met her sweetheart, Jerry (Gerald) Nelson.

Jerry and Marie were married June 21, 1948. They lived in Cedar City from 1948 to 1970. There they were blessed with three sons: Keith, Kay and Kurt.

While living in Cedar City they made many lifetime friends. In 1970, Jerry and Marie moved to Washington, Utah. Marie worked at Safeway and then Harmon’s as a meat cutter/wrapper. She worked the early morning shifts and was never late. She retired at age 78.

Marie enjoyed volunteering at the Washington Recreation Center but more so enjoyed walking there each day and exercising with friends, then walking home. She was an avid walker.

Marie also enjoyed her many card clubs. She was always up for a game of cards. Marie also enjoyed making quilts and knitting. She left a legacy of quilts and afghans to her posterity and many others.

The family would like to thank the staff of Dixie Home Health & Hospice for their care.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Granville and Magdalyn; siblings: Garn, Keith, Shirley, LaRue, Beth, Karl and Leon; a son, Kay and great-granddaughter, Ashley. She is survived by her husband, Jerry, of more than 69 years, sons: Keith (Evelyn), and Kurt (Tricia), 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 11 a.m. at the Washington 4th Ward Chapel, 82 N. Main, Washington, Utah.

A visitation will be held prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.