Police: Man steals car from Denny’s parking lot after his breaks down

ST. GEORGE — When a man’s vehicle broke down in the parking lot of a St. George Denny’s on Jan. 13, he allegedly helped himself to someone else’s vehicle in the parking lot and drove it for the next several days until he was caught.

On Thursday, five days after the 2017 Toyota Camry had been reported stolen, authorities were advised that the vehicle had been located in St. George on the 500 West block of 200 North, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in support of the arrest.

Upon arrival at the scene, authorities saw 58-year-old Donald Kevin Alldredge, of St. George, had the Camry’s door open and that he was in possession of the vehicle’s keys, the report states.

“I spoke to Donald (Alldredge) who said he was given the car while he was at Denny’s in St. George,” the arresting deputy wrote in the sworn statement.

Alldredge further told authorities that after his vehicle had broken down at Denny’s, he found a key in the glove box of the Toyota Camry “while trying to determine whose personal property was in the car,” the report states.

Officials located Alldredge’s vehicle in the same parking lot the Camry had been stolen from, according to the statement.

“It appeared when Donald’s vehicle (had) broken down, he transferred all his property into the 2017 Camry,” the deputy wrote in the statement.

Alldredge was arrested and transported to the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Alldredge of second-degree felony theft.

As this report publishes, Alldredge remains in police custody. He is scheduled to appear before 5th District Judge Eric A. Ludlow Monday afternoon for his initial appearance for a court arraignment.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

