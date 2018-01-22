Man banned from party allegedly begins punching out windows of multiple vehicles

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A St. George man was arrested Saturday on a variety of charges, including burglary, assault and criminal mischief, stemming from an incident in which he punched out the windows of several vehicles after being kicked out of a party in St. George.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a disorderly conduct report at a residence on Hope Street, according to a probable cause statement filed by St. George Police in support of the arrest.

Police determined that 19-year-old Tavian Dickson Myers had shown up at the residence for a party, but the homeowner met him at the doorway and told Myers he was not welcome at the house and needed to leave, the report states.

Instead of leaving, Myers allegedly pushed past the homeowner and went into the home before grabbing the homeowner and forcing him to the ground, the arresting officer wrote in the sworn statement.

When other occupants of the home were trying to get Myers off the homeowner, Myers allegedly punched another man in the face, “causing large swelling and a suspected concussion,” the report states.

“Upon being forced out of the residence by multiple people, Tavian (Myers) then stated that he punched numerous windows out of vehicles outside the residence,” the officer wrote, noting that at least three vehicles had been damaged.

During an interview with police, Myers allegedly confirmed the information given by other eyewitnesses was accurate, according to the statement.

Myers was arrested late Saturday night and booked into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Myers of second-degree felony burglary of a dwelling; four class B misdemeanor counts of assault and criminal mischief; along with an infraction for disorderly conduct.

Myers was subsequently released from police custody on $12,720 bail pending trial. He is scheduled to appear before 5th District Judge G. Michael Westfall Jan. 29 for his initial appearance.

