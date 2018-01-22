Oct. 5, 1941 — Jan. 21, 2018

Judy Maylene Clements Turner was born on Oct. 5, 1941, to Malan H. Clements and Fern Keeler Clements in American Fork, Utah.

She had one younger brother Michael and two younger sisters, Sherri and Connie. She also had two older brothers that have passed on, Wallace and Freddy.

Judy attended American Fork High School and then later married her sweetheart, Harold Arthur Turner, on Nov. 9, 1956. He was the love of her life and they were married for 61 years; as Harold would put it, 61 years, five hours, 42 minutes and seven seconds. Together they had five beautiful children, Mickee Jan, Wallace Layne, Clayton Leif, Christine and Julien, along with 15 grandchildren and twenty and a half great-grandchildren.

Judy loved to travel with Harold; some of their favorite trips are Italy, New Zealand, Australia, Greece and many trips to the beach in Mexico. In her younger years she always liked to go camping and boating at Lake Powell with her family and friends or spending time at their beautiful cabin.

She had many hobbies like oil painting, pottery, was always doing crafts and loved her little garden at her home in Ivins. Judy enjoyed most of all being with her family and friends and liked to celebrate life.

Funeral services

A celebration of life open house will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Red Lion Hotel, 850 S. Bluff St., St. George.

A program will be held at 5 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

