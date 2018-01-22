Jessica Elgin

ERA Brokers Consolidated

Hiking and children's events often take up Jessica and her son's free time. You can often find them in Snow Canyon, at a community event or hosting one of their many gatherings for their friends. Jessica is also active in the Diamond Valley Community Council, Red Cross of Southern Utah Board, Corporate Alliance, Chamber, Sunshiners, her church and serves as the Network President for Washington County Women's Council of Realtors.

www.era.com 918.924.0055
201 E Saint George Blvd.

Jessica Elgin with ERA Real Estate

January 22, 2018

