Police looking for couple missing out of Littlefield who may be endangered

Jerry McFalls and Susan McFalls, both 62, shown in this undated photo, have been missing since Jan. 11 | Photo courtesy of Mohave County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Authorities are looking for a man and woman missing out of Littlefield, Arizona, who have not been heard from in over 10 days and may be endangered.

The couple, Jerry McFalls and Susan McFalls, both 62, were last heard from Jan. 11.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the pair’s disappearance, listing both individuals as possibly being endangered.

They have been entered into the FBI’s National Crime Information Center’s missing and endangered database.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jerry McFalls and Susan McFalls is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753.

