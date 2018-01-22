Police cite 1 driver after 3-vehicle crash on Brigham Road

A passenger car is heavily damaged after rear-ending a pickup truck on Brigham Road in St. George, Utah, Jan. 22, 2018 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A driver following too closely led to a three-vehicle pileup on Brigham Road Monday afternoon, police said.

St. George Police responded to the incident involving a white passenger car, a white Ford pickup truck and a Toyota SUV just after 3 p.m. at approximately 1050 East on Brigham Road near Desert Hills High School.

The three vehicles were eastbound in the inside lane, and as the driver of the SUV came to a stop in the road, the driver of the pickup stopped behind it, St. George Police Officer Chad Pectol said. Coming from behind, the driver of the passenger car did not stop in time and rear-ended the pickup, pushing it into the SUV.

While medical personnel from Gold Cross Ambulance responded as a precaution, no injuries were reported and everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the passenger car was cited for following too closely, Pectol said.

The SUV and pickup sustained minimal damage in the collision, Pectol said, but the passenger car was heavily damaged and had to be towed away.

Eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane around the site of the crash, creating a bottleneck that caused some slowdown for motorists in the area.

Emergency personnel from St. George Fire Department also responded to the scene to help with clean-up and traffic control.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.