FOUND: Developmentally disabled 65-year-old Keith Johnson in St. George

Written by Joseph Witham
January 22, 2018
Keith Johnson, 65, was found after going missing in St. George Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 | Image courtesy of St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — St. George Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered man.

Missing poster for 65-year-old Keith Johnson who went missing in St. George, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 | Image courtesy of St. George Police Department, St. George New.

Updated 3 p.m. St. George Police confirmed Monday afternoon that Keith Johnson has been found.

Police describe 65-year-old Keith Johnson as developmentally disabled and suffering from dementia.

He was last seen over two hours ago in the area of 133 E. 2580 South in St. George. Police said Johnson likes to head toward the Hurricane area.

He was last seen wearing either a dark blue jacket or blue and gray plaid jacket with blue jeans, work boots and a dark-colored baseball cap.

Johnson is white and described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds and having brown hair, blue eyes and fair complexion.

Johnson previously went missing Dec. 8, 2017, and was found safe about three hours later.

Full description of Johnson:

  • Missing since: Jan. 22, 2018.
  • Missing from: 133 E. 2580 S., St. George.
  • Age: 65.
  • Sex: Male.
  • Race: White.
  • Hair color: Brown.
  • Eye color: Blue.
  • Height: 5 foot 6 inches.
  • Weight: 150 lbs.

Anyone who seen the man or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the St. George Police. Department at 435-627-4300.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Joseph Witham Joseph Witham is a Utah Valley University graduate with a bachelor's degree in communication. He loves the Utah outdoors scene and is likely to be found camping or hiking in any one of the state's epic landscapes on a given weekend. He is equally passionate about writing and was published in various news media, including The Daily Herald in Utah County, before joining St. George News.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , ,

Leave a Reply