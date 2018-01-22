Should Utah lower the age when teens face adult charges for killing cops?

Composite image. Background photo by andykatz / iStock / Getty Images Plus overlaid with stock image of Utah Capitol, undated | St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — A new bill filed in the Utah State Legislature would lower the age for teenagers to face adult-level charges when they’re accused of killing police officers.

Under current Utah law, a juvenile defendant must be at least 16 years old to be directly taken into the adult court system. However, Rep. Mike Winder, R-West Valley City, has filed “Juvenile Defense and Jurisdiction Amendments,” designated HB 190 in the 2018 Legislature, which proposes to drop the age to 15 when it involves the murder of a police officer.

Winder told Fox 13 on Thursday the bill was in response to the murder of West Valley City Police Officer Cody Brotherson, who was killed in 2016 while attempting to stop a vehicle with three teens inside. The teens — ages 14, 15 and 15 — were sentenced to confinement in a juvenile detention facility until they are 21.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

