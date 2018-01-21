Woman’s injuries after crossing into oncoming traffic exacerbated by lack of seat belt

Traffic is blocked on Cross Hollow Road Sunday after a car crossed into oncoming traffic, Jan. 21, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — A woman who was not wearing a seat belt was injured after being nearly ejected from her vehicle when she was struck after crossing into oncoming traffic on Cross Hollow Road Sunday.

The woman was driving west near Walmart in a Jeep Cherokee when she lost control on a steep curve, overcorrected and crossed into oncoming eastbound traffic shortly after 3 p.m., Cedar City Police Sgt. Jerry Womack said. An eastbound Hyundai Genesis struck the passenger door of the Cherokee, he said.

“The driver of the Jeep was not wearing a seat belt and was injured pretty severely,” Womack said. “It was not life threatening by any means, but if she had been belted in, she wouldn’t have sustained as serious an injury. She was almost ejected.”

The driver of the Jeep was transported to the hospital, Womack said. The driver of the Hyundai had minor injuries from the airbags and was also transported to the hospital, Womack said. There was another passenger in the Genesis, but Womack said he walked away with no injuries.

Traffic on Cross Hollow Road was blocked for about an hour while the scene was cleaned up, Womack said. The exact cause of the incident is still being investigated, and Womack said citations may follow.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

