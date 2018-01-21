Man dies after attempting to cross I-15 in St. George

A Nissan Sentra is damaged following a fatal crash on Interstate 15, St. George, Utah, Jan. 21, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Utah Department of Public Safety, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man was killed early Sunday morning on Interstate 15 after crashing his SUV then attempting to cross the interstate.

The man was driving a Chevrolet Uplander southbound near milepost 8 at about 12:45 a.m. when he lost control of his car for some unknown reason, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Lawrence Hopper said. His car rolled and crashed, coming to a rest upright on all four wheels.

“He was just fine,” Hopper said, describing the driver’s condition following the initial crash.

The man then walked north away from the crashed SUV on the shoulder of the interstate. At mile marker 9, Hopper said the man tried to cross I-15 from the east side to the west side when he was struck by a southbound Nissan Sentra.

The man was killed on impact, Hopper said.

The driver of the Nissan Sentra only received minor injuries, Hopper said.

The deceased male is from Mexico and has no family in the state, Hopper said. His name will be released after family is notified.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

St. George News reporter Ric Wayman contributed to this report.

