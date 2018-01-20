MISSING: 16-year-old Gavyn Milner

16-year-old Gavyn Milner, missing since Friday at noon. St. George, Utah, photo undated. | Photo courtesy of Merilee Milner, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 16-year-old St. George boy is missing and may have headed to Salt Lake City.

Gavyn Milner of St. George was last seen at noon Friday as he left for work. His mother, Merilee Milner, said Gavyn neither called in to work nor showed up. She thinks he may have headed to Salt Lake City.

“He does not have any friends in Salt Lake,” Merilee Milner said in a telephone interview with St. George News Saturday morning. “He has a sister, but he hasn’t contacted her.”

Gavyn Milner was driving a very distinctive automobile. His mother is hoping that could help the search.

“It’s a 2003 gold Toyota Camry,” she said. “The trunk is broken so it’s bungee-corded shut, it has no hub caps, it has damage to the front driver’s side right by the wheel well. The paint is all discolored and it’s peeling, there are two stickers on the back of it, a whitish-blue color. One is of a dog, and the other is a skeleton-dragon.”

Merilee Milner went on to say the car has no license plates, but does have a temporary tag that expires on Feb. 8, 2018. He had a cell phone, but it has been turned off.

The St. George Police Department is handling the missing juvenile case. If you have any information, please contact them at 435-627-4300 and reference incident number 18P001592.

Email: rwayman@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman