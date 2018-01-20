FOUND: AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old taken from home; may be headed to Las Vegas

Eight-year-old Jaszmine Corianna Leah Winston has been located by police after she was allegedly taken from her home located in South Salt Lake City | Photo courtesy of Fox 13 News, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An Amber Alert has been issued for an 8-year-old who authorities said was taken by her noncustodial father from a South Salt Lake residence Saturday morning, according to information released by the South Salt Lake City Police Department.

Updated 3:20 p.m. The child has been found, and Robert Winston is in custody. The Amber Alert has been cancelled by police. Details on where the pair was located was not immediately available at the time of this report.

Police are looking for 8-year old Jaszmine Corianna Leah Winston who was allegedly taken from her home, 3300 S. 220 East, in South Salt Lake City shortly after 4:30 a.m.

The child is 4 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 80 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink and white ski jacket and white boots.

Police believe the child was taken by her non-custodial father, Robert Winston, 53, 5 feet 6 inches with black hair and brown eyes. They may be traveling with another female in a Maroon Chrysler Town and Country van, Nevada plate 125B91 .

Police believe they may be headed to Las Vegas.

This is a developing story.

Jaszmine Corianna Leah Winston

Age: 8 years old.

Sex: Female.

Hair: Black.

Eyes: Brown.

Height: 4 feet, 7 inches.

Weight: 80 pounds.

Robert Winston

Age: 53 years old.

Sex: Male.

Hair: Black.

Eyes: Brown.

Height: 5 feet, 6 inches.

Vehicle: Maroon Chrysler Town and Country van, Nevada plate 125B91 .

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call 911, contact the South Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-840-4000, or The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Hotline at 1-800-843-5678.

An Amber Alert is a rapid notification system to alert the public and solicit their assistance when a child has been abducted and is facing grave danger.

St. George News reporter, Ric Wayman, contributed to this report.

