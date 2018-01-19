RMFL champ Zion Lions holding open tryouts Saturday

Written by Andy Griffin
January 19, 2018
The Zion Lions have open tryouts Saturday | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Coming off their best season and a Rocky Mountain Football League championship, the Zion Lions semipro football team is gearing up for a new season.

The Lions, who play in the spring semipro season (beginning in late March with the championship taking place in June), sent out a release to local media outlets offering opportunities to local athletes.

Zion Lions vs. Davis Vipers, St. George, Utah, Apr. 22, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

“Showcase your talents this year at the 2018 Zion Lions open tryouts! All participants must come prepared with cleats, athletic clothing and be ready to run drills involving speed, agility, footwork, body control and passing ability. No helmets or shoulder pads are required. All participants must print and sign the athletic waiver, found on the Zion Lions Semi-Pro Football website which can be found here: http://zionlionsfootball.com (hover over the “Contact” button and click on the drop down option “Adult Waiver”). This form must be completed and brought to the tryouts in order to be an eligible participant.

“Pizza will be provided following tryouts and a practice schedule will be discussed and posted as well as the final player roster. Come show us what you’ve got! Saturday, Feb. 3, noon at Pine View High School.

For more information please visit our website: www.zionlionsfootball.com”
The Lions finished the 2017 season with a 7-1 record, losing to the Wasatch Revolution in the regular season, but defeating that same team in the RMFL title game by a score of 21-17.
Coached and owned by local Dr. Dale Stott (Zion Pain Management Center), the Lions have operated in St. George for more than a decade. The team was formerly known as the St. George Blitz, and the Dixie Rebels.
Semipro football in the RMFL is mostly made up of former local college players. The Lions were led by former Texas A&M linebacker Misi Tupe, as well as former collegians Dave Bishoff, Brandon Thompson and Diarra Fields, among many others.
This year’s season begins in late March.

