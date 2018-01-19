RMFL champ Zion Lions holding open tryouts Saturday

ST. GEORGE – Coming off their best season and a Rocky Mountain Football League championship, the Zion Lions semipro football team is gearing up for a new season.
The Lions, who play in the spring semipro season (beginning in late March with the championship taking place in June), sent out a release to local media outlets offering opportunities to local athletes.
“Showcase your talents this year at the 2018 Zion Lions open tryouts! All participants must come prepared with cleats, athletic clothing and be ready to run drills involving speed, agility, footwork, body control and passing ability. No helmets or shoulder pads are required. All participants must print and sign the athletic waiver, found on the Zion Lions Semi-Pro Football website which can be found here: http://
“Pizza will be provided following tryouts and a practice schedule will be discussed and posted as well as the final player roster. Come show us what you’ve got! Saturday, Feb. 3, noon at Pine View High School.
