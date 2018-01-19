Head-on collision occurs after driver drifts into oncoming traffic

Cedar City Police cruiser stock image | Photo by Mori Kessler, Cedar City News / St. George News

CEDAR CITY — A man was cited for careless driving Thursday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving collided with a minivan on 200 North in Cedar City.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Jerry Womack said the incident occurred about 3:40 p.m. when a green SUV that was eastbound on 200 North, between 600 West and 500 West, crossed over into the westbound lane and collided with a blue minivan.

“The driver of the SUV was distracted, looking for something in the car and drifted into oncoming traffic,” Womack said, adding that the SUV’s driver was transported to Cedar City Hospital for evaluation, but his injuries were not believed to be serious.

Two other people involved in the incident, the minivan driver and a passenger in the SUV, did not have injuries serious enough to require medical transport, Womack said.

The SUV driver received a misdemeanor citation for careless driving, Womack said.

Traffic along 200 North was shut down for nearly an hour while responders investigated and cleaned up the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

