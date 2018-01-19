UPDATED: Rollover on I-15 in Mesquite blocking southbound lanes at milepost 120

Stock Image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The southbound lanes of Interstate 15 in Mesquite, Nevada, are blocked due to a single-vehicle rollover at mile marker 120.

Updated Jan. 19, 1:50 p.m. PST. The roadway has been cleared and traffic is flowing normally again, according to Mesquite Police.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, the rollover occurred at 12:15 PST at Falcon Ridge.

The Mesquite Police Department said in a tweet that traffic is still moving along the shoulder of the interstate at a greatly reduced speed.

Police are advising motorists in the area to expect delays and to slow down and use caution when approaching the scene of the crash.

No details about the cause of the rollover or the extent of injuries or damage were available at the time this report was taken.

