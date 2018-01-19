UPDATED: Rollover on I-15 in Mesquite blocking southbound lanes at milepost 120

Written by Joseph Witham
January 19, 2018
Stock Image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The southbound lanes of Interstate 15 in Mesquite, Nevada, are blocked due to a single-vehicle rollover at mile marker 120.

Updated Jan. 19, 1:50 p.m. PST. The roadway has been cleared and traffic is flowing normally again, according to Mesquite Police.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, the rollover occurred at 12:15 PST at Falcon Ridge.

The Mesquite Police Department said in a tweet that traffic is still moving along the shoulder of the interstate at a greatly reduced speed.

Police are advising motorists in the area to expect delays and to slow down and use caution when approaching the scene of the crash.

No details about the cause of the rollover or the extent of injuries or damage were available at the time this report was taken.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Joseph Witham Joseph Witham is a Utah Valley University graduate with a bachelor's degree in communication. He loves the Utah outdoors scene and is likely to be found camping or hiking in any one of the state's epic landscapes on a given weekend. He is equally passionate about writing and was published in various news media, including The Daily Herald in Utah County, before joining St. George News.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , ,

Leave a Reply