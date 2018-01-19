Medics rush man to hospital after dirt bike crash at Pine View High

Police investigate the scene of a crash involving an inexperienced man riding a dirt bike at Pine View High School, St. George, Utah, Jan. 19, 2018 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man was injured after crashing a dirt bike in a Pine View High School parking lot Friday evening.

St. George Police responded to the single-vehicle crash involving an orange dirt bike at approximately 5:30 p.m. in the north parking lot near the LDS seminary building.

The rider, an adult man, was riding through the parking lot when he crashed the bike and landed on his head, St. George Police Sgt. Jared Parry said.

“He basically just lost control,” Parry said, adding that the man was an inexperienced rider.

“He did not have a helmet on,” Parry said.

Medical personnel from Gold Cross Ambulance arrived and transported the rider to Dixie Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Though the severity of his injuries was unknown to police at the scene of the crash, Parry said the rider was responsive when EMTs arrived.

St. George Fire Department also responded to the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.