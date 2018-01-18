TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Jan. 19-21
Art
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | The Ugly Sheep Gallery Show | Admission: Free; donations accepted | Location: The DiFiore Center for the Arts and Education, 307 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | January Featured Artist Shirley Smith | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Firsts in Dixie presented by Bette Arial | Admission: Free | Location: DUP McQuarrie Memorial Museum, 145 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to noon | Fruit Tree Pruning Workshop | Admission: Free | Location: Ali’s Organics and Garden Supply, 241 N. 380 West, LaVerkin.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | SUU Glance at Romance Discussion | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah University Gerald R. Sherratt Library, 500 W. 200 South, Cedar City.
Entertainment
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | “Harvey” | Admission: $45-$50 | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday, 8-10 p.m. | SUU: A Night of Country | Admission: $5 | Location: Southern Utah University Student Center Ballroom, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. PST | The Martin and Lewis Tribute Show | Admission: $15-$20 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “The Big Five-Oh” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Willy Wonka: The Musical” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 2 p.m. | “Harvey” | Admission: $45-$50 | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Saturday, 2-3 p.m. | SUU High School Honor Choir Concert | Admission: Free | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6:30 p.m. | Alii Keanaaina Live in Concert | Admission: $15 | Location: Tuacahn Hafen Theatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, all day | St. George Heritage Day | Admission: Free | Location: Various St. George locations, see link.
- Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Heritage Day Root Beer Float Social | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Social Hall, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IG Winery, 59 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. | RSQ Dogs Adoption Event | Admission: Free; adoption fees vary | Location: PetSmart, 15 S. River Road, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | PAWS Kitten Adoption Event | Admission: Free; adoption fees vary | Location: Lovin’ Arms Pet Center, 85 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | The Naturals | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Josh Warburton | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center Street, Kanab.
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Closure | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Saturday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Jill Christian | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 6-11 p.m. | Shine Bright with Aura Surreal | Admission: TBD | Location: Jazzy’s, 1812 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Sarah Jane | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Nick Adams | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Mike and Elaine | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Zion Curtain with Fenwick Way | Admission: TBD | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active
- Friday, 6:30-8 p.m. | Star Walk: Winter Circle | Admission: Free; advance reservation required | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255.
- Friday-Saturday, times vary | Winter 4×4 Jamboree | Admission: Varies | Location: Register at Washington County Fairgrounds, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Rapid Cycling Shop Mountain Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Meet at Rapid Cycling, 705 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | UNAA Adult Ninja Competition | Admission: Varies | Location: The Grip, 1502 E. Washington Dam Road, Washington City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Desert City Criterium Series | Admission: $35 | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 E. Red Cliffs Drive
