Hazardous weather outlook forecasts possible snow in Utah’s Dixie

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a hazardous weather outlook Thursday for the western two-thirds of Utah, including Utah’s Dixie, Zion National Park, Lake Powell and the southern mountains of the state.

Day one – Thursday

No hazardous weather is expected through Thursday night.

Days two through seven – Friday through Wednesday

Increasing south winds ahead of a cold front could become locally strong in the southwestern valleys on Friday. This strong cold front will slowly cross the outlook area from north to south Friday through midday Saturday.

“Heavy snow will accompany the cold front with significant snow accumulation in the mountains, southwest Wyoming and the northern, western and central Utah valleys,” the alert states. “Even Utah’s Dixie may see some snow with this storm Saturday.”

Locally heavy snow showers will continue across the outlook area through Saturday night.

Persons planning travel anywhere in the outlook area Friday afternoon through early Sunday should be prepared for winter driving conditions in snow and allow for plenty of extra time to reach their destinations.

There is the potential for some additional snow across the northern outlook area Monday.

Spotter information statement

Weather spotters are encouraged to report significant weather conditions according to standard operating procedures.

Prepare and take caution

Motorists should stock vehicles with a number of items that can make the difference between death and survival in the event of getting stuck in the snow.

Read more: Stocking your vehicle for winter; what to do in case of emergency, checklist.

Download this printable PDF: Vehicle Preparation and Safety Precautions for Winter Weather. This is a project the whole family could participate in – make it a scavenger hunt with potentially lifesaving benefits.

