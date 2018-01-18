Utah mom’s tear-jerking adoption explanation to newborn goes viral

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah mother’s message to her newborn son recorded just hours before he was turned over to his adoptive parents is gaining national attention.

According to a report from KSL News, Provo native Hannah Mongie explains to her son, Taggart, why she decided to place him for adoption in a tear-jerking video.

Watch video in media player above.

Mongie explains she met Taggart’s father, Kaden, in 2013 when the two wrote letters to each other while he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

When Taggart’s father returned from his mission in April 2015, he and Mongie began dating for a while before they learned she was pregnant, Mongie says. However, Kaden died before his son was born.

“From the day your daddy died, I had a hard time even considering placing you with a different family when you were my last piece of Kaden,” Mongie tells Taggart in the video.

Mongie eventually found Brad and Emily Marsh through an adoption website, and in the video, Mongie tells Taggart she made the decision to place him with another family purely out of love — so that he could have “a mommy and a daddy.”

“They were beyond anything I could have asked for and I have really, really high standards for anyone who’s going to raise my child,” Mongie says.

Read the full story here: KSL News.

Written by YVETTE CRUZ, KSL News.com.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright 2018 KSL.com