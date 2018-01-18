Dixie Foundation set to host 14th annual ‘Fire & Ice Gala’ to fund scholarships

Fire & Ice Gala logo overlaid on stock image | Logo courtesy of Dixie Foundation, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Dixie Foundation will hold its 14th annual “Fire & Ice Gala” March 2, funding need-based scholarships for Dixie State University students. The funds raised by the Fire & Ice Gala allow students with financial restraints an opportunity to attend Dixie State University.

This year’s gala will be held at the Burns Arena on the campus of Dixie State University in St. George and will have a “Wizard of Oz” theme: “There’s no place like home.”

The overwhelming interest in former Fire & Ice galas pushed the event coordinators to the limit at its previous location, and moving the event to Dixie State University will help accommodate more guests. The larger venue has also allowed the committee to bring in celebrity emcee Alex Boye, who is offering a special auction item as yet to be announced.

The Fire & Ice Gala is sponsored by Dixie Foundation and supported by generous individuals and businesses.

“This night will result in scholarship funds for those in need of assistance to be able to pursue their goals, which otherwise might not be possible,” Jeff Morby, Dixie Foundation president said.

This year guests and sponsors will have online ability to donate, sponsor and buy tickets on the foundation website.

Fire & Ice Gala Director Ronda Neilson said that close involvement with with Dixie State University has brought a “whole new energy of volunteerism” to the event. Neilson said:

We have an incredible Fire and Ice Committee who are really dedicated to growing this special event to create awareness for the need for scholarships for students to attend Dixie State University. We have also seen an increase in amazing auction items that include works of art, guns, vacation destinations including a vacation home getaway to Cabo San Lucas, and many more items. We are able to provide an increase in social media coverage for organizations who have sponsored or donated auction items. We are seeing more electronic acknowledgment for those involved this year than ever before.

The gala participants will be entertained in an amazing new atmosphere, all the while enjoying wonderful food from the award-winning Cliffside Restaurant.

The public is invited to be part of this event. The Fire & Ice Gala is open to everyone. For more information go to the newly designed website for The Dixie Foundation.

Tickets are $150 per person. For reservations or information call Ronda Neilson at 801-368-4800 or email ronda@dixiefoundation.org.

Event details

What: Dixie Foundation “Fire & Ice Gala.”

When: Friday, March 2, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Dixie State University Burns Arena, 400 S. University Ave. (700 East), St. George.

Cost: $150.

Purchase tickets: Online, by calling 801-368-4800 or emailing ronda@dixiefoundation.org.

