Gas tanker explodes near Midvale, closing I-15 in both directions

MIDVALE — Both directions of I-15 are closed in Midvale near 7500 South after a double gasoline tanker caught on fire and then appeared to explode Thursday night.

Video captured by a Utah Department of Transportation camera showed the flames.

Utah Highway Patrol confirmed just before 8 p.m. that I-15 is closed in both directions near 7500 South due to the fire.

UDOT estimates the closure to continue until after midnight.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.

Written by BEN WINSLOW, Fox13Now.com

