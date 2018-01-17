‘This is their very 1st year’: Dixie Direct awards $14K to elementary school

Dixie Direct presents a check to Arrowhead Elementary School for $14,105. The children sold over 800 Dixie Direct Savings Guides, placing them first in the area for number of books sold. L-R Jim Clemens, Dixie Direct, Lisa Dewey, Arrowhead Elementary, fifth-grade teacher Lesley Sparks, second-place individual winner Kate Bethers, first-place winner Ethan Ayala, and Dixie Direct owner Tony Chambers. Not pictured is the third-place winner Lauren Gardner. St. George, Utah, Jan. 17, 2018 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie Direct owner Tony Chambers visited Arrowhead Elementary School Wednesday to award prizes to students for their work in selling the Dixie Direct Savings Guide. He then awarded the school with a check for over $14,000.

“We’ve got almost 30 different schools,” Chambers said. “Just about every elementary school is involved in some facet.”

Chambers lauded the staff and students at Arrowhead Elementary.

“Arrowhead is impressive,” he said. “They’ve never done the full program; they’ve just sold them out of the office. This is their very first year and to sell 806 books the first year, that’s awesome.”

The amount of the check presented was $14,105 to Arrowhead Elementary. The top class in sales was Lesley Sparks’ fifth-grade class.

“We sold 69 books,” Sparks said of her class. “The kids were awesome. They were super motivated. Every day they’d come in and tell me how many more they had sold.”

The first-place individual winner was Ethan Ayala, who sold 15 books and received a $250 Visa gift card. Second place was Kate Bethers, who sold 12 books and received a $100 Visa gift card. Third-place winner was Lauren Gardner, who sold 11 books and received a $50 gift card.

Dixie Direct is on track to visit several more schools in the next month, bringing awards and prizes to both individual students and school programs.

Chambers said that when all book sales are added up, Dixie Direct will return over $320,000 this year to schools and community organizations for their programs.

