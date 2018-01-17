Jan. 24, 1930 — Jan. 14, 2018

Ora Larson Eyre, 87, graduated from her earthly life on Jan. 14, 2018. She was born Jan. 24, 1930, in Lehi, Utah, to Ellis and Ora Hall Larson.

She married DuWayne Eyre on March 21, 1998, in the Las Vegas temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, later solemnized in the St. George temple on Nov. 26, 2004.

Ora was an active member of LDS church, where she served in various callings. She was employed as a dental hygienist for the Veterans Administration.

She is survived by her husband of 20 years, DuWayne; son, Dwight Gerhart of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren: Carolyn (Joe) Alliyani of Las Vegas, Nevada, James (Brittney) Gerhart of Kentucky and Michael Gerhart of Texas; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, twin Lora Larson and Deanna Goddard; and two brothers, DeLoy and Dowel Larson. She is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and two brothers.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 19, at 10:30 a.m. in the St. George LDS Chapel located at 166 South Main St.

A visitation will be held Friday, prior to services, from 9-10 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in the Joseph Cemetery, Joseph, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

