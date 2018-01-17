Nov. 1, 1992 — Jan. 15, 2018

Michael Leroy Cooper, Jr. III, 25, returned to his Heavenly Father unexpectedly, Jan. 15, 2018, from injuries sustained in an industrial accident.

He was born Nov. 1, 1992, to Michael Leroy Cooper Jr. and Heather Sharp in Houston, Missouri. Michael was raised in the red dirt of Southern Utah. He attended Washington Elementary, Fossil Ridge Intermediate School and Pine View High School, where he loved being part of the FFA.

Following graduation, he served as a missionary in the Missouri, St. Louis, LDS mission. Upon his return he attended BYU Idaho, USU Eastern and finally Dixie Applied Technology College, where he received his diesel mechanic certification.

Prior to his graduation he started his apprenticeship at DATS Trucking. They were eager to hire him as a full-time employee after he completed his education. Mike was always eager to learn and excelled quickly in his duties.

Mike loved movies. He quoted and impersonated his favorite characters often. He loved kayaking, swimming and fishing. He had a passion for American history and a deep love and patriotism for his country.

Mike was an extraordinary individual, full of life and laughter. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his parents, George and Heather Claseman, Washington, Utah; sisters, Jennifer Claseman, St. George, Candice Cooper and Tori Cooper, Lebanon, Missouri; grandparents, Jolene and Bruce Sharp, Hurricane and Vickie and Mark Barker, Muir, Michigan. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by a grandfather, Terry Claseman, and an uncle, Joe Sharp.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 19, at 1 p.m. at the Washington Stake Center on 446 E. Mangum Rd., Washington, Utah.

There will be a viewing from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to services at the church.

Burial will take place in the Washington City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

